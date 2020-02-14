Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did the Sheriff's department manage to save the LAFD?

On Deputy Season 1 Episode 7, a major fire broke out and Bill's deputies set out to help them.

Lost Girl Found - Deputy Season 1 Episode 7

Meanwhile, a suspicious car in the forest led them to a missing girl.

Who was she, and why was she hiding out?

Elsewhere, Maggie learned the consequences of Bill's new job when reporters staked out their house for answers.

Use the video above to watch Deputy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Deputy Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Tulsa: You don't have to do what you're gonna do, OK? I will be good. I will be better than good. I promise.
Roger: I know you will. I thought about that. You just got too old.

The baby means you're gonna get rid of us, doesn't it?

Roberto

