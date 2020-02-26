Watch The Conners Online: Season 2 Episode 14

Did Dan manage to see eye-to-eye with his brother?

On The Conners Season 2 Episode 14, Dan's brother remained in the Conners home, and dropped the bomb that his father paid for his college education. 

New Hair and Makeup - The Conners Season 2 Episode 14

Did this drive the brothers further apart?

Meanwhile, Jackie got invited into a married couple's relationship. After thinking about it, however, she wondered how it would benefit her. 

Elsewhere, Darlene's decision about children took her family by surprise. 

The Conners Season 2 Episode 14 Quotes

Darlene: No, Harris, we’ve talked about this. You cannot date your uncle.
Harris: I’m so sick of this family and all its crazy rules.

You look great. Just be calm and be yourself. If you have to choose one, then be calm.

Becky

