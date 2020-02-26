Watch The Conners Online: Season 2 Episode 14

Did Dan manage to see eye-to-eye with his brother?

On The Conners Season 2 Episode 14, Dan's brother remained in the Conners home, and dropped the bomb that his father paid for his college education.

Did this drive the brothers further apart?

Meanwhile, Jackie got invited into a married couple's relationship. After thinking about it, however, she wondered how it would benefit her.

Elsewhere, Darlene's decision about children took her family by surprise.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.