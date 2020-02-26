Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 13

Did Barry survive his fight with Gorilla Grodd?

On The Flash Season 6 Episode 13, the speedster grew tired of all the changes since Crisis, so he conducted an experiment that put him at the mercy of the Gorilla.

Expecting the worst, Barry was shocked when someone against him asked for his help.

However, Solovar appeared, determined to cause problems for everyone.

What did he really want?

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.