Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 13

Did Barry survive his fight with Gorilla Grodd?

On The Flash Season 6 Episode 13, the speedster grew tired of all the changes since Crisis, so he conducted an experiment that put him at the mercy of the Gorilla. 

Eva - The Flash Season 6 Episode 13

Expecting the worst, Barry was shocked when someone against him asked for his help. 

However, Solovar appeared, determined to cause problems for everyone. 

What did he really want?

Watch The Flash Season 6 Episode 13 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

The Flash Season 6 Episode 13 Quotes

Up until today, the worst thing I'd ever done before was drown my grandmother's car. Don't try to build a hovercraft at age 11. It doesn't work out.

Chester

Chester: Barry Allen is The Flash.
Kamilla: Yeah, I already knew that.
Chester: What? Actually you know what, when I think about it it does kinda make sense. The whole S.T.A.R. Labs super facility, plus the same voice every time The Flash came to visit me at the MAC, and that jawline though. Very distinctive.

The Flash Season 6 Episode 13

