The Flash Season 6 Episode 13 Review: Grodd Friended Me

Grodd is back, but he's definitely not the gorilla we all remember.

According to him, his time spent in a coma at ARGUS and the effects of Crisis made him a changed gorilla.

The Flash Season 6 Episode 13 was by far the best Gorilla Grodd hour that we have seen. And thanks to a recap of Grodd's time on The Flash, we were reminded of how many times he has shown up to mess with Team Flash.

The gorilla aspect was not played out too much as to be cheesy, which is where it has gone in the past, and many other, emotionally driven storylines were weaved throughout the hour to make for a surprisingly great episode..

Grodd spent his time with Barry in his mindscape trying to convince him to believe that he is now good.

Barry, being stubborn as always and weary as a result of past trauma, refused to accept that the gorilla had changed.

But finally, when Grodd appeared to Barry as Joe, Barry's compassion won out over his trauma and he realized it was time for him to let go of the past.

Power didn't bring happiness. It brought pain. New Grodd wants a new path. Grodd wants to live...in peace with his own kind. Gorilla City is the only place Grodd ever, ever felt happy. Permalink: Power didn't bring happiness. It brought pain. New Grodd wants a new path. Grodd wants to...

Permalink: Power didn't bring happiness. It brought pain. New Grodd wants a new path. Grodd wants to...

It was a touching moment that showed that everyone deserves a second chance, which tied into Chester's storyline, and we could all use a bit of Barry's infinite amount of empathy.

And can we give a round of applause to Jesse L. Martin? He played Grodd with such sorrow, hesitancy, and empathy that truly convinced not only Barry, but the audience of Grodd's change of heart.

We finally got to see Barry struggling with the fallout of Crisis, besides his heartbreak over Oliver's death on The Flash Season 6 Episode 10 of course.

According to Gideon, there were 3.725 trillion changes between the pre-Crisis world and Earth Prime.

That is way too many for one person to make sense of, but of course Barry will alway go out of his way to put the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Up until today, the worst thing I'd ever done before was drown my grandmother's car. Don't try to build a hovercraft at age 11. It doesn't work out. Chester Permalink: Up until today, the worst thing I'd ever done before was drown my grandmother's car. Don't...

Permalink: Up until today, the worst thing I'd ever done before was drown my grandmother's car. Don't...

Plus, it did not help that Barry could not find the graves of his parents because apparently Crisis changed that as well. He cannot catch a break.

Thanks to Grodd though, Barry is learning to accept this new world and leave the past in the past. The only path for him now is forward, and hopefully he will go right into catching the new threat they all face.

Eva was bad all along, who could have guessed that?

I am not going to lie, I had my doubts about her when she was first introduced when Iris got trapped in the Mirrorverse, but I wanted to believe her innocent and friendly act.

Frost: Look, I hate to break it to you, but accidentally putting Barry's life in danger is kind of a rite of passage around here. We've all done it: Cisco, me, Ralph, even the janitor. Put too much wax on the floor. Permalink: Cisco, me, Ralph, even the janitor. Put too much wax on the floor.

Permalink: Cisco, me, Ralph, even the janitor. Put too much wax on the floor.

In any case, Iris has to figure out Eva's real intentions (and share them with the audience) soon because Iris is too smart to be tricked by this woman.

Iris, along with her husband, are always in terrible circumstances.

Like most Arrowverse couples, Barry and Iris are doomed to be separated whenever the opportunity presents itself.

The clone of Iris, who seems to be controlled by Eva somehow, is a lot like the real Iris, making it hard for Barry and Joe to notice a difference.

Especially since she is going after Joseph Carver, something the real Iris would do. But now that we know that Eva is bad and working with the clone, their business with Eva's husband can be anything but good.

If anything, the real Iris would never snap the way she did at Joe or steal a copy of his files from his computer. Her actions and lies will catch up to her before she knows it, and hopefully we'll get the real Iris back soon.

Chester returned and presented a pretty solid case of why he should be upgraded to a regular Team Flash member.

He is funny, brilliant, complicated, apparently worships Rao, and brings many other refreshing qualities to the table.

Chester: Barry Allen is The Flash.

Kamilla: Yeah, I already knew that.

Chester: What? Actually you know what, when I think about it it does kinda make sense. The whole S.T.A.R. Labs super facility, plus the same voice every time The Flash came to visit me at the MAC, and that jawline though. Very distinctive. Permalink: What? Actually you know what, when I think about it it does kinda make sense. The whole...

Permalink: What? Actually you know what, when I think about it it does kinda make sense. The whole...

Chester's hero is The Flash, and how sweet would it be if he got to work alongside him and his team? Plus, he showed a lot of promise with his genius so he could help a lot in Team Flash's many battles.

Overall, Chester has the capacity to make you laugh one second and cry the next. What more could you want?

He deserves a second chance just like Grodd, and it looks like Barry is giving him one.

We found out a little bit more about Nash's connection to Allegra, and apparently she is not the doppelganger of his daughter from another, now nonexistent, Earth.

Allegra's doppelganger was an ex-employee of Nash's, and it does not sound like they ended things on good terms. But even though they might not have been father and daughter, it still seems as if their relationship paralled that dynamic.

Much more is still to be explored of Nash's history, but Nash's apparent tie to Allegra was not the biggest development to come out of Nash's storyline.

Has Eobard Thawne returned?

Nash has been seeing different versions of the Wells ever since Crisis, and the latest was Sherloque. But at the very end, Sherloque made it clear that he was not who he seemed.

His eyes flashed red and told Nash that "he is coming." This could not more obviously be referring to Thawne, who it always feels as if shows up at least once a season.

But now, thanks to Crisis, he might be back for real. Crisis truly made anything possible, even bringing back Barry Allen's greatest enemy.

Frost: Well, as my life coach Ralph would say, you can't let that stop you.

Nash: Ralph is your life coach? Permalink: Ralph is your life coach?

Permalink: Ralph is your life coach?

Sure, it was exciting at first when you saw the red glowing eyes because the Reverse Flash is the best villain the show will ever have, but how much of him is too much?

Plus, shouldn't they be focusing more on Joseph Carver and developing this new villain? We will just have to wait and see it all play out, but whatever it is can't be good for Barry and Team Flash.

What did you think The Flash Fanatics?

What was your take on the new Grodd story?

Do you like the idea of Thawne returning?

Were you surprised to see Pied Piper? And do you hope they bring him back for a more drawn out storyline?

Let me know in the comments and do not forget that you can watch The Flash online right here on TV Fanatic!

The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.