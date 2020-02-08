What to Watch: Power Finale, For Life Debut, The Thing About Harry Rom-Com

We're only a week away from the premiere of Outlander Season 5, but in the meantime, there is a lot to gobble up on the small screen.

A beloved show takes its final bow on Sunday on Starz while one of its producers debuts a new series on ABC later in the week.

And what can you watch to satisfy your romantic side before and during Valentine's Day? We have it all laid out for you below!

Sunday, February 9

8/7c Power (Starz)

It's the series finale of Power and we've been promised a finale we won't soon forget.

It's been a crazy ride over these past six years and while we're not ready to say goodbye, we're excited to see how this story comes to an end.

9/8c Wrong Man (Starz)

The second season of this series from Joe Berlinger works to find compelling evidence to reopen cases for three convicted felons including two women convicted of brutal, aggressive slayings of mothers and their children.

We have a review of Wrong Man Season 2, so check it out!

Monday, February 10

8/7c All American (CBS)

Billy and Grace are concerned that Spencer is going to push himself too hard before he is ready, which could make things worse for Spencer in the long run.

Determined to secure their football future, Spencer, Darnell, and Jordan decide to go on a college football visit, but Darnell's chance might be taken away by someone close to him.

Asher's teammates and Olivia have been noticing a difference in Asher's performance and attitude on and off the field, leaving them to wonder why he is pushing himself so hard. Meanwhile, Layla thinks she knows what she wants to do with her future and needs Coop to do it.

Monday, February 10

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

Mother and son are teaming up. Jessica is taunted by the Carousel Killer while she's tracking down the families of Martin's victims, and they demand she go kill Martin herself. And Malcolm helps her track down this mystery person who is blackmailing her.

Tuesday, February 11

8/7c The Conners (ABC)

This episode will be performed LIVE for both the East and West coast broadcasts while it incorporates news coverage of the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary as Mark watches the primary for a school project.

Harris is apathetic, and the rest of this working-class family gives their opinions on why it's important to vote for the candidate that will “screw you the least.”

8/7c The Flash (CW)

Love is in the air as Iris and Barry celebrate Valentine's Day! Though not everything is what it seems. Iris is behaving oddly and her anger is growing. What is going on with Iris? Will Barry realize that something has happened?

8/7c NCIS (CBS)

The lead suspect in an NCIS murder investigation is a woman Gibbs’ friend, Phillip Brooks, met on a dating site. Also, Sloane has a secret admirer on Valentine’s Day.

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

The Prom Night Slasher is released from hell, and the Legends must crash a high school reunion to stop him from finishing what he started.

Meanwhile, Constantine figures out that Charlie has been squatting in his former home, but his annoyance might be short-lived.

10/9c For Life (ABC)

While Power is going off the air, 50 Cent is producing a new drama inspired by the true story of Isaac Wright, Jr., who was wrongfully convicted as a drug kingpin.

During his incarceration, he studied law and worked to help his fellow inmates with their legal troubles.

Nicholas Pinnock stars with Indira Varma, Mary Stuart Masterson, Glenn Fleshler, and Dorian Missick also on board.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

When the show returns, Reynolds must make a decision about his career. The doctors treat a patient with a DNR, and something shocking will prompt a huge change at the hospital.

Wednesday, February 12

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix)

If you were a fan of the first movie, I know where you'll be as soon as time allows in this follow up form To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

10/9c Criminal Minds (CBS)

Prentiss and J.J. are faced with important decisions to make about their futures as the BAU travels to Beaumont, Texas, to investigate a series of murdered businessmen in this episode at a special time.

10/9c Stumptown (ABC)

Wedding Bells are ringing for Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario, but Dex's latest case has her determined to save her from making a huge mistake. Will Dex stop her from marrying a potential murderer?

10/9c A Million Little Things(ABC)

Delilah's problem child, Sophie, continues her rebellious streak. She's involved with an older boy who works at Someday, and Delilah does whatever she can to get Sophie under control.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

It's Valentine's Day at the Coterie which means a whole lot of relationship drama.

The gang is coming together again for a group party (YAY! FINALLY!), and it leads to some heated confrontations between Callie and Mariana, and Gael and Jamie.

Meanwhile, Malika and Isaac face some relationship conflict of their own, and Raj doesn't know what to do about the sexual fantasies he's having about new Coterie member, Isabella.

Thursday, February 13

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

As Picard and his crew search for Bruce Maddox on the mysterious Freecloud, yet ANOTHER secret Romulan organization is revealed.

The Qowat Milat is a fierce, all-female religious order located on the Romulan colony of Vashti.

Will they be able to take on the Zhat Vash threat? Will Bruce Maddox be found? Will Picard's new crew gel or implode?

8/7c Deputy (FOX)

I can't be the only one wondering why the Valentine's Day episode aired a week ago, but on "Search and Rescue," a massive fire breaks out, and the LAFD needs the help of the Sheriff's Department.

When one of Bill's deputies discovers a suspicious car in the forest, it offers a clue on a missing girl.

And the best news is that we'll see more of Cade and Teresa with their foster kids, and there is something special on the docket when it comes to Brianna!

8/7c Superstore (NBC)

Love may be in the air for Dina on a special Valentine's Day episode of Superstore! Jonah and Amy grow suspicious of Zephra after Cloud 9 receives a cereal bar, and Garrett attempts to trick Glenn into giving him PTO.

9/8c The Sinner (USA)

The mystery is just getting started on The Sinner Season 3, and if you think you have anything about the relationship between Jamie and Nick figured out, you're all kinds of wrong.

Be sure to tune into the latest episodes and join us after air for a full review. Where's the fun in a mystery if we don't discuss it together?

9/8c The Bold Type (Freeform)

Some people celebrate Valentine's Day with flowers and chocolates. Not The Bold Babes. Instead, The Bold Babes hit up a sex club. Nothing says "I love you" like hanging out at an orgy. Ryan pushes Jane to even the playing field and kiss someone else. Will she do it?

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

DeLuca will enlist the help of a doctor from another hospital, and Grey's first Deaf doctor, Dr. Riley, to figure out what's going on with his patient Suzanne (Suits' Sarah Rafferty). The results are in, and we'll find out who the baby daddy is to Amelia's unborn child, but not before Jo confronts her about how she's treating Link.

Friday, February 14

High Fidelity (Hulu)

The latest adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel stars Zoe Kravitz in the lead role about an obsessive record store owner revisiting her former flames on a journey of self-improvement.

I expect some awfully good tunes to accompany this Hulu series. All ten episodes drop Friday.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Shaun the Sheep Movie was one of the most joyful experiences I've ever had with an animated feature, and there isn't a single word of dialogue.

Still, the story was robust, and the animals came alive with clever animation. I expect Farmageddon to be no different.

9/8c Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

On Valentine’s Day, Tani and Noelani are held hostage during a convenience store robbery.

Also, Five-0 investigates the murder of a Thai diplomat whose wife confesses to the crime, but Danny suspects she’s covering for the real killer.

Saturday, January 15

8/7c The Thing About Harry (Freeform)

It's one day late for Valentine's Day, but this romcom is very special.

Starring Grey's Anatomy's Jake Borelli (who we had the pleasure of speaking with recently), the flick follows a man named Sam (Borelli) who is forced to share a car ride with his frenemy from high school, Harry.

Expect a turn of tides when Sam discovers Harry has come out since they've last met.

8/7c The Secret Ingredient (Hallmark)

Another last-minute entry for your romantic weekend stars Brendan Penny (90210) and Erin Cahill. Erin plays Kelly, a small-town baker who gets a big surprise when she is invited to compete on a Valentine's Day baking show in the Big Apple.

The bigger surprise comes when she runs into her ex-fiance!

9/8c Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead over Diamonds (HMM)

The followup to Picture Perfect Mysteries stars real-life husband and wife Alexa and Carlos Penavega as photographer Allie and detective Sam.

Sam gets a compelling backstory during this installment, and we get to meet a member of his family, Uncle Luis (Erik Estrada).

It's an entertaining mystery that you should make time to watch. We'll also have an interview with the stars on the site closer to air!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.