A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 16 Review: Change of Plans

Is that the end of Eve's abusive ex-boyfriend, Derek?

It seems as though we've seen the last of him on A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 16, after Regina, Rome, and Eve manipulated him into signing away his paternal rights, and the Howards scared him away.

And now, the final installments will probably set the groundwork for the inevitable third season of this series.

One of the best and worst qualities of this series is its pacing. Some stories are handled well, and following the characters through the journey is exciting or will have you on the edge of your seat.

Meanwhile, other times it's hard to understand why some storylines have a significant arc, and the series rushes through others.

I had faith, and I'm relieved that the Eve baby situation did not turn into a scenario where Eve was in on matters with Derek, and they were scamming the Howards.

It was a popular theory among fanatics, and while the show is a soap opera and anything is up for grabs, it would've been distasteful if a domestic abuse storyline became about grifters.

It didn't stop the series from teasing it a bit when they heard Eve laughing in the hotel room with Derek, but even then, it was easy to read her as someone trying to appease an abuser while plotting her escape.

Rome: Do you hear what they're doing?

Gina: They're laughing.

Rome: No, he is sucking her back in. Permalink: No, he is sucking her back in.

Permalink: No, he is sucking her back in.

It's a storyline that didn't last nearly as long as one would expect compared to others, and the ending of it was rushed and anti-climactic by the end.

As far as overarching mysteries, it paled in comparison to A Million Little Things Season 1's twists and turns. You could say the same about nearly every "mystery" that the series has introduced during this season.

The Maggie/Eric saga wasn't nearly as compelling as trying to figure out Jon's history and secret life. And while the polarizing PJ storyline had some incredible moments, much of the story was marred since the series tried to make a mystery out of something they settled at the end of the first season.

The history between Gary and his mother was alluded to for two seasons, but in the end, they wrapped it up in a single hour.

The mystery-solving is one of the biggest draws of the series, aside from the show about a group of friends who operate as each other's family trying to get through life together.

Maybe the series is aware of this, and it's why they're setting a new one up in the final installments of the season. We need something gripping and thrilling.

From the looks of it, this new mystery will hinge on Eddie, his sister, and whatever happened at a family Lake House.

Gina: Wow, Eve. It seems like you've given it a lot of thought.

Eve: Yeah, Wendy. I really have. Permalink: Yeah, Wendy. I really have.

Permalink: Yeah, Wendy. I really have.

It's something of interest considering the most recent mystery was whether or not Rome and Regina would get their baby. It worked out for them, and Eve if off at a safe house until she has the child.

We're probably going to see her again when she has the baby, but looking back, other than the series touching on domestic violence, Rome and Gina could've gone through this adoption process without a hitch.

They did have some shining moments during the hour, though. It's hard for Romany Malco not to shine, especially when he's sharing the screen with Moses.

It was endearing how the couple struggled to respect Eve's decision and agency while also wanting to protect her. They're not the type of people who can sit back and wait.

Rome: You start this, you better be able to finish it.

Derek: Doesn't matter. She's just going to end up coming back to me anyway.

Gina: You so much as say her name out loud, and we'll come for you, and never stop coming for you.

Derek: You know what? She's not even worth it.

Rome [to Gina]: I'm just a little scared of you right now. Permalink: I'm just a little scared of you right now.

Permalink: I'm just a little scared of you right now.

But they're also so delightfully neurotic and anxious when they're rushing in to save the day that it makes them so decidedly human, grounded, and relatable.

They pick up on things, and they knew how to appeal to the receptionist at the hotel. Gina didn't bat an eye when Eve signaled her by calling her Wendy, and she was quick on her feet when Derek grew suspicious at the notary calling her Regina.

They're not an intimidating pair, and it's part of the appeal of this couple on the show and how it portrays them. It's important in its own right.

But then you get moments like Rome daring Derek to start something with him that gives you a bit of a thrill. Rome is the most docile individual of the series, so the gravity of the situation hits harder when someone as slimy as Derek pulls that side out of Rome.

But again, the series rushed through wrapping up this arc as if realizing they're running out of time, and then you think about how little they developed aspects of it since it was introduced.

PJ's arc was too long, and this one was too short, and so forth.

Maggie and Delilah's storyline was a bit on the predictable side. The two of them are thick as thieves this season. It's probably the series trying to give Maggie someone outside of Gary to connect her to the group, especially after their breakup.

Of course, that person is Delilah. Just like it was predictable and another moment of rolling your eyes when Miles was interested in her over Maggie.

Maggie: Oh my god!

Delilah: What?

Maggie: I have the same haircut as Ellen. Permalink: I have the same haircut as Ellen.

Permalink: I have the same haircut as Ellen.

Stéphanie Szostak is a pretty woman, no doubt. That said, I would genuinely love to know what type of pheromones Delilah gives off that attracts the people she draws in.

The actress seems cool AF, but Delilah is as basic as it gets, and yet this 40-something year old aloof widowed, single mom can attract millionaires at a gas station while pregnant and hottie McYoungpants from Imposters at a bar.

Nothing trumps the allure of drunk French women screwing up American idioms. Maggie and her pixie Ellen cut didn't stand a chance.

And thus, Delilah drove away for a quickie with hot Miles after attempting to be Maggie's hype-woman to get HER laid, and hey, when you have it, you have, I guess.

Derek: Eve, are you sure we're doing the right thing? This is our baby. Are you sure this is what you want?

Eve: What I want is to have a fresh start with you. Permalink: What I want is to have a fresh start with you.

Permalink: What I want is to have a fresh start with you.

On the plus, Maggie got that job offering in Oxford, and she agreed to go. The thing is, many fans are rooting for Gary and Maggie to find their way back to each other, but Maggie should go to Oxford.

It's the opportunity of a lifetime, and she's been through some serious crap recently. She deserves this, and maybe I'm in the minority, but I would be disappointed if this becomes a Ross and Rachel situation.

In the meantime, Gary had some enticing chemistry with Darcy, and you guys, I'm here for it.

Uncle Gary moments are some of the best ones, and while he has a clear favorite with Danny, it was nice to have him spending some quality time with Theo.

You know what? I would love to do it. I'm in. I'm going to Oxford. Maggie Permalink: You know what? I would love to do it. I'm in. I'm going to Oxford.

Permalink: You know what? I would love to do it. I'm in. I'm going to Oxford.

The last time they were spending time together, Gary was flailing, but since he's Guardian Gary, he has to learn all of his "nephew's" quirks.

Theo has chilled considerably, though, and Gary was excited to be playing laser tag. Gary is such a manchild, but isn't that part of why we love him?

You knew he would volunteer to take Theo out for the sole purpose of playing laser-tag. However, it was fortuitous that he went and encountered Katherine's mysterious friend we never knew she had.

Do you ever laugh at how the show tries to fill in the gaping holes of the past? I appreciate the effort, but it still made me laugh. It's nice to hear that Katherine did have a girlfriend to confide in and lean on during everything that was happening in her life.

Katherine: Eddie, a great thing just happened. I have waited eight years to tell them off, and I finally did. Suck it, Dale! Suck it, Ted. Suck it, Phil. Initially and collectively, you can all suck it! I quit. I quit my job!!

Carter: Oh, she didn't just quit. She went out in a blaze of glory! Permalink: Oh, she didn't just quit. She went out in a blaze of glory!

Permalink: Oh, she didn't just quit. She went out in a blaze of glory!

Darcy knew about everything, which means she was aware of how Gary is too. Interestingly, they hit it off, and she has a past of her own.

She's a veteran, and she's familiar with loss. She had fellow veterans who took their lives. She's a mom, and she's mature, and she's the type of woman that is Gary's speed in this new phase for him.

He realized he could have fun and be a big kid while also maintaining adult relationships and not flirting with college girls. Darcy is refreshing in that way.

They both managed the disagreement between the kids, and she was impressed with how well he handled the kids. She's not the type to put up with his crap.

Katherine: Hey Carter.

Carter: Hey girl.

Katherine: Carter, it's Katherine. Did you mean to call me?

Carter: Yeah, I was trying out something new. It didn't work. Permalink: Yeah, I was trying out something new. It didn't work.

Permalink: Yeah, I was trying out something new. It didn't work.

Gary hasn't been in many adult relationships. Maggie is the only one, and he fell so hard that he behaves as if he can't have that again. What if he realizes he can with someone like Darcy?

It would be a healthy, adult relationship, but also fun.

It's a good thing Katherine got called away to work, and that's for a few reasons.

Katherine becoming more assertive at work and enjoying her family time is a gift for this series. She has had it with her firm for some time, and now that she isn't on track for partner anymore, she doesn't have to compromise and bite her tongue.

Did you ask me here to meet Cheryl today because you think I'm amazing, or because I'm a woman? Katherine Permalink: Did you ask me here to meet Cheryl today because you think I'm amazing, or because I'm a...

Permalink: Did you ask me here to meet Cheryl today because you think I'm amazing, or because I'm a...

It was reasonable that a firm that doesn't have many female attorneys and punished her for being a working mother would call her in on her day off to schmooze a female client.

She was well within her rights to assume the worse, and it was good to see her in the early stages of laying into them about it.

However, it took a turn left when she figured out that the reason she was taken off a big account despite being their best litigator was because of a client being homophobic.

We don't spend too much time with Carter, but we know he's freaking awesome, and anyone who has an issue with him can, in fact, suck it.

Katherine: So if it's not because I'm a woman, then what was it? Because Cheryl and I would really like to know.

Dale: It's because a client was uncomfortable.

Katherine: Martin Polk was uncomfortable? Martin loves me.

Dale: Yes, but he was uncomfortable with Carter. Permalink: Yes, but he was uncomfortable with Carter.

Permalink: Yes, but he was uncomfortable with Carter.

The only regrettable thing about Katherine quitting her job was that we didn't get to see her go off on everyone. It was probably glorious.

She was flying high off of the moment, and it was positively heartwarming to see her so damn happy. It put into perspective how miserable the job made her, and you can't blame Eddie for being willing to do anything to keep her glowing like that until she finds a job that suits her.

Carter was so grateful to have someone stick up for him, and he got so emotional. Petition for Katherine to start a firm of her own with Carter!

Katherine is learning not to be in control all the time and let loose a bit, and it was a rash decision. Any other time it would be a bit troubling that she made such a tremendous call without speaking to Eddie first, but given her history at that place and how huge this was for her, it works here.

Katherine: Well, you have to stop working with her. I just quit my job. I'll call Dale. I'll apologize.

Eddie: No. From now on, we are going to work in the garage or the recording studio. Theo won't be there, and she'll never step foot in this house. We are going to get through the album. We are going to get the money. We'll get Dakota help. And we'll find you the job you deserve. Permalink: No. From now on, we are going to work in the garage or the recording studio. Theo won't be...

Permalink: No. From now on, we are going to work in the garage or the recording studio. Theo won't be...

Of course, now it means Eddie has to stick things out with Dakota.

It seemed like a misdirect when Eddie found that cocaine vial. Dakota has spent a lot of time in that garage too, and the timing was too coincidental.

Dakota is a mess, but she's someone Eddie sees himself in and has assumed responsibility for, so even if he had the option of not working with her, he would still want to help.

Drinking and drugs are not uncommon, and Dakota has fallen into the pattern. But now, Eddie will have to work with an artist who feels she can only create things when she's high, and they can't finish the albulm without her abusing drugs.

Dakota: Just because you have a problem, Eddie, doesn't mean I do.

Eddie: No, but because I have a problem, I can identify when someone else does.

Dakota: Okay, dad. Permalink: No, but because I have a problem, I can identify when someone else does.

Permalink: No, but because I have a problem, I can identify when someone else does.

It's such a messy situation, and it's hard to navigate it. I suppose Eddie is doing the best he can under the circumstances and establishing boundaries.

It's remarkable how often he faces temptations as a recovering addict, but he never seems to be tempted. But damn, it's a lot.

Fortunately, Lindsay is sober, as far as we know, and she and Eddie were able to overcome the misunderstanding between them.

Lindsay respects what Eddie is trying to do, so she didn't take it personally when he kicked her out, assuming the worst.

It was really nice to meet you, Aunt Lindsay. Please don't wait another ten years to visit. Theo Permalink: It was really nice to meet you, Aunt Lindsay. Please don't wait another ten years to visit.

Permalink: It was really nice to meet you, Aunt Lindsay. Please don't wait another ten years to visit.

Theo got to meet his aunt for the first time, and she's in love with the Asian version of Mr. Ed. Yes, the Saville siblings are rather cute, and you can tell they used to be close growing up.

However, Lindsay showed up for a reason. You don't pop up in your estranged brother's life to meet his family after ten years of mostly radio silence for no reason.

She claimed it was because of her rethinking her life, but most likely, it's due to the lakehouse mystery. Whatever happened there, it sounds like Eddie probably blocked it out.

You can practically smell the childhood trauma and repressed memories manifesting themselves in destructive behaviors and abuse of substances.

Eddie: We haven't been to that lake house in 20 years. Why are you bringing it up now?

Lindsay: I don't know. I guess I was being nostalgic. Permalink: I don't know. I guess I was being nostalgic.

Permalink: I don't know. I guess I was being nostalgic.

It seems Eddie and Lindsay will be at the forefront of the latest AMLT mystery. It's a relief that we'll get more of Lindsay.

Her scenes were brief, but her and Eddie's sibling bond is already captivating. They have the chemistry down, and they look like they could be related in real life.

It sounds like someone died at the lakehouse, and their parents refused to go or take them back since the fateful day. But what happened?

Who died? Why is Lindsay digging all of this up now, and why is she so shaken and behaving sketchy about it? Why did she show up just to throw a bomb in her brother's life out of the blue?

Carter: Hey, lady. About what you did today. No one's ever stood up for me before.

Katherine: You had my back for eight years.

Carter: Well, it'll be nine in April, but point taken. Permalink: Well, it'll be nine in April, but point taken.

Permalink: Well, it'll be nine in April, but point taken.

Someone needed to spearhead a new mystery, and while there are some mixed feelings about Eddie being the one to do so, this might be the shot of adrenaline the series needed.

Eddie is in a healthy place in his life. His marriage is well, and his family is happy. He's matured, and he's about to take over the reins supporting his family and his wife while she finds something that makes her happy.

He reunited with his sister, too, so something is bound to throw a wrecking ball into it. Whatever happened at the lakehouse is just the thing.

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics. Are you looking forward to a new mystery? What is your first impression of Lindsay?

Did you find the Eve/Derek situation anti-climactic? Are you a fan of Darcy and Gary's chemistry? Should Maggie go to Oxford? Hit the comments below.

Yo can watch A Million Little Things online here via TV Fanatic.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.