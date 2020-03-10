A Million Little Things Round Table: What Happened At the Lake House?

Eddie saw his sister for the first time in a decade, and she brought a new mystery with her on A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 16.

Elsewhere, Rome and Regina scared Derek away, Delilah met someone new, and more.

What is your first impression of Lindsay?

Christine: I liked her. It does seem as though she’s newly sober and trying to piece her life back together. She and Eddie had a nice brother/sister vibe, and I wouldn’t mind seeing more of her, especially if her presence is bringing about a new mystery to solve.

Jack: I liked her too. I got the sense she's somewhat fragile. Obviously, there's a reason for her substance use problem that I hope will be explored. I'm glad she came back after Eddie called her.

Meaghan: I'm with you guys. I like her as a character. I do see her sobriety as something that is not going to last long term at this moment, but I think it will serve as a good way to show Eddie how truly far he has come, and he will be able to help bring her back from the dark side.

What is your speculation regarding the lake house? Why did Lindsay bring it up? Do you think it's the newest mystery?

Christine: Yes! And thank goodness.

As much as I enjoy these characters, I do love a good mystery. It sounds like someone died at the house when Eddie and Lindsay were kids, and their parents hid the details and never looked back.

Lindsay being sober has probably brought back some repressed memories, and she and Eddie may be headed down a road that leads to the beginning of their addiction issues, and I can’t wait!

Jack: I'm excited about this mystery, too. It sounded like there was some sort of accident, and Lindsay is definitely remembering things now that she has sobered up.

Meaghan: I immediately was intrigued by this! It has been a while since we got a good mystery on the show, and we are more than due for one. I just hope that whatever waits at the end of this road doesn't lead to relapse for Eddie.

Rome, Gina, and Eve got Derek to sign away his rights, and they helped Eve escape and ran him off. React.

Christine: Eve was smart, cool, and calculating. I gained a huge amount of respect for her, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Derek turn up again.

A guy like that doesn’t like to lose, and he might not be thrilled with Regina and Rome raising his child. As much as I love a happy ending, I’m not ruling out more drama where Derek and Eve are concerned.

Jack: Derek might have backed off for now, but abusers don't give up that easily. He's likely going to stalk Eve, and after the baby is born, there's no telling what he might do.

Meaghan: If I were Rome and Regina, I would sleep with one eye open at night because I do not think they have seen the last of Derek. Not the least bit. A man like that does not simply just give up.

Did Eddie make the right decision regarding continuing to work with Dakota? How about Katherine choosing to quit?

Christine: Yes. I hate to say it, but if he refuses to work with anyone in the music industry using drugs, he’s going to have a difficult time staying employed. Eddie just needs to have very clear boundaries and keep things professional at all times.

As for Katherine, she was awesome as usual. Not only did she stand up for herself, but she stood up for Carter too. Quitting on the spot was a bold move, but she’s a great attorney, and I’m sure she’ll land on her feet soon.

Katherine: Eddie, a great thing just happened. I have waited eight years to tell them off, and I finally did. Suck it, Dale! Suck it, Ted. Suck it, Phil. Initially and collectively, you can all suck it! I quit. I quit my job!!

Jack: Yes, and yes. Eddie may need support to make sure he isn't tempted to use if he's having a bad day. Dakota is around, but as Christine said above, he needs to be able to deal with other people's drug use if he is going to work in the music industry.

I think Katherine did the right thing too. She not only made a stand for Carter but also put a stop to her bosses requiring her to be at their beck and call. I wonder if Katherine could begin to build her own business as a lawyer and set her own hours.

Meaghan: Yes. Dakota needs someone like Eddie in her life to be a good influence, even if right now she can't see it. When she hits rock bottom, which I have a very good feeling that she will, she is going to need someone like Eddie in her corner.

Katherine is a freaking rockstar. That job has been this huge weight beating down on her since the moment we met her. Now she has the freedom to make her own rules and decide what she wants her career to be like. It's even better if we get to eventually see boss lady Katherine!

Will Maggie go through with her Oxford opportunity?

Christine: Maybe. I only say that because we’re coming to the end of the season where we could have a time jump and have Maggie back in Boston by the start of season 3.

Perhaps some time away from everyone who knows her and is connected to her cancer, or her relationship with Gary would do her some good.

Jack: I have a feeling she will, then not like it and come back early. I'm interested to see everyone's reaction to this, especially Gary.

Meaghan: I don't think she is going to. I feel like it is going to be one of those situations where she felt like she knew what she wanted, but it is going to help her realize what she actually wants. I'm sure she is going to go through the motions, and at the last second, change her mind.

Are you surprised Delilah finally moved on and presumably had a one night stand with a stranger?

Christine: Yes. I know she’s a grown woman and can make her own decision, but having a one night stand with a complete stranger you met at a bar is risky. This was my least favorite plot from this episode.

Jack: I'm attributing it to too much alcohol. But this was risky in so many ways. She doesn't know who this guy is, and she already has one unplanned baby.

Meaghan: No. Delilah is reckless. Her making poor decisions regarding men is her M.O.

The only thing I liked about this storyline was the actor playing the one nightstand. The Imposters cast has been killing it with guest appearances, and I'm a sucker for Parker Young, especially with this new salt and pepper hair.

What did you think of the chemistry between Gary and Darcy? Do you think something more will come of it?

Christine: They definitely had chemistry, and she is someone who could challenge Gary.

Gary’s only real, mature relationship appears to have been with Maggie, so perhaps he needs to prove to himself that he’s capable of having this with someone else.

I’d still like to see Gary and Maggie get back together, but I’m okay if they need to explore other avenues before they get there, as long as it doesn’t take too long!

Rome: You start this, you better be able to finish it.

Derek: Doesn't matter. She's just going to end up coming back to me anyway.

Gina: You so much as say her name out loud, and we'll come for you, and never stop coming for you.

Derek: You know what? She's not even worth it.

Jack: I was surprised by how much I liked Darcy. She definitely knows how to stand up to Gary when needed, and there was a ton of chemistry. Plus, she's Katherine's friend, so this could bring her into the circle and create lots of drama.

Meaghan: I don't want anybody new being added to this Maggie and Gary drama, especially someone as likable as Darcy. She is only going to end up hurt in the end when Gary and Maggie find their way back to each other.

What was your favorite moment from the hour?

Christine: Katherine confronting her bosses! Katherine is a rock star. I was so glad she called them out on their possible sexism and then raked them over the coals for making decisions based on their client’s homophobia.

Nothing changes unless we’re willing to take a stand, and Katherine did just that. I’m curious to see if Katherine and Carter start their own firm or land somewhere else.

Jack: I agree with Christine. I also liked the honest conversation that Eddie and Katherine had about Dakota's cocaine and what to do.

Meaghan: Katherine coming home and telling Eddie about quitting. She was so excited! Her happiness was contagious.

