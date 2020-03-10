American Horror Story Season 10 Poster: What Does it Mean?

We're still months away from the debut of American Horror Story Season 10, and aside from knowing the cast, we don't know much.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy took to Instagram on Tuesday to give fans their biggest hint to date with a poster.

“Things are beginning to wash up on shore,” is the only clue Murphy offered up alongside the photo.

The image features a pair of hands that certainly appear to be clawing their way out of the ocean.

Could the series be tackling zombies as the central theme of AHS 10?

Another possibility is that the new episodes take place on an island, and these hands belong to one of the survivors.

The latter would be way more interesting.

The Walking Dead has zombies covered with its three shows and an upcoming movie.

An island setting would be the most likely scenario, especially when you consider this is the second time we've seen the ocean.

The cast reveal earlier this month had all of the names confirmed to be appearing with an ocean backdrop.

We know Murphy likes to keep fans guessing right up until transmission but twice leads me to think the island will be where all the horror is at.

Another potential clue is the aforementioned cast reveal. The song in the video was Orville Peck's "Dead of Night," which could mean a zombie theme is on the cards.

The official AHS 10 cast reads as follows:

- Macaulay Culkin

- Sarah Paulson

- Evan Peters

- Kathy Bates

- Leslie Grossman

- Billie Lourd

- Adina Porter

- Lily Rabe

- Angelica Ross

- Finn Wittrock

Okay, AHS Fanatics.

What is your take on the poster?

What do you think the theme will be?

Hit the comments.

AHS Season 10 is expected to debut in the fall.

