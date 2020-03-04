Fanatic Feed: Emily Hampshire to Lead Stephen King Drama, Sam Heughan to Run in NYC Marathon, and MORE!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Wednesday, March 4 2020.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) has been cast as the co-lead opposite Academy Award® winner Adrien Brody in the upcoming 10-episode drama series Chapelwaite.

Based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King, Chapelwaite is set to commence production in Halifax, Nova Scotia in April with an eye towards a Fall 2020 premiere.

Set in the 1850s, the series follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea.

However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Hampshire is set to play Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College, and has returned home with an advance to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Magazine.

Her writer’s block lifts when Boone arrives in town with his children, and despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies to be governess of the infamous Chapelwaite manor and the Boone family in order to write about them.

In doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.

The series is executive produced by Donald De Line (Ready Player One, Wayward Pines).

Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi serve as executive producers and showrunners. This is the first series from EPIX Productions.

Hampshire can currently be seen starring in the Emmy®-nominated hit series Schitt’s Creek as fan favorite Stevie Budd.

The show is currently airing its sixth and final season on Pop!

Emily also recently wrapped production on the thriller feature Home, which she also executive produced.

She will also next be seen in the 50 States of Fright series produced by Sam Raimi for Quibi. She is repped by Atlas Artists, Paradigm, Creative Drive Artists, K. L. Benzakein Talent, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Meanwhile, beloved actor Sam Heughan will run in the TCS New York City Marathon.

Heughan is best known for his acclaimed role as Jamie Fraser in the Starz series Outlander, for which he has received a People's Choice Award.

He is also set to star in the upcoming film, Bloodshot, set for release this month.

The TCS New York City Marathon is the largest marathon in the world and the signature event of New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world’s premier community running organization.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the marathon and it’s set for November 1, 2020.

Sam will be running for the charity, My Peak Challenge, a membership-based platform, providing our members the tools to live a healthier, happier and more balanced life, while raising funds to change lives.

Members receive a daily training program, complete with variations to adapt the program to their own individual needs and athletic abilities; a choice of daily meal plans; access to trained coaches and the support and motivation of their global community of Peakers.

The charity spans 83 countries and six continents and you can find more information on the charity below and here.

Elsewhere, Rumer Willis has lined up her TV return.

The actress is set to play an important role in an upcoming episode of the FOX drama, with TV Line reporting it will be one of the show's biggest emergencies to date.

She recently appeared on The Masked Singer and had a recurring role on Empire, so this will bring her back to FOX.

The actress has also had roles in Hawaii Five-0, Pretty Little Liars, and 90210.

She also competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 20 and won.

What are your thoughts on all this TV scoop?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.