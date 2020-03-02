Gossip Girl Reboot Adds Pretty Little Liars, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Favorites

The cast of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot is starting to take shape.

Whitney Peak (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon), and Broadway actor Jason Gotay have joined Emily Alyn Lind on the forthcoming series which is a reboot of the iconic CW drama that made household names out of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick.

Gossip Girl has a 10-episode order from HBO Max, with Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage on board to shepherd the reimagining of the original series.

Safran is writing the series, which picks up 8 years after the original.

Here is the HBO Max synopsis:

Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.

The prestige series will address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years.

While details of Lind's character were revealed, we are being kept in the dark about the new quartet, perhaps until HBO Max has some footage to splice into a trailer.

The original Gossip Girl aired from 2007-12 and was a roaring success. It had a legion of followers who obsessed over it for much of the time it was on the air.

Peak is well-known for her role on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She is also attached to star in the forthcoming Apple TV+ series Home Before Dark.

Brown was a cast member on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, a sequel to PLL. While the series only lasted one season, many of the cast members made a big impression.

Brown was one of them in the role of Dylan Walker.

Fernandez is no stranger to reboots, appearing on FOX's Lethal Weapon as a medical examiner.

Gotay has predominantly starred in Broadway productions, including Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark.

Kristen Bell will be back to narrate the new take on the series, while the door is being left open for other former cast members to appear.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.