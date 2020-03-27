Josh Wallwork, Law & Order: SVU Costumer, Dies of Coronavirus Complications

Law & Order: SVU costumer Josh Wallwork has died following complications of coronavirus.

He was 45.

“Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face,” series costar Mariska Hargitay wrote on Twitter.

“He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts“

The series showrunner, Warren Leight, shared a screenshot of a Facebook post, which confirmed the death.

“Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19," he wrote.

"Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken.

Wallwork also worked on TV shows, including Bull, Madam Secretary, and The Get Down.

Abdul Qadir shared the news of the death on Facebook.

“It is with permission of The Wallwork Family, and a heavy heart supported by loved ones, that I announce the passing of Josh Wallwork from complications of Covid 19," the post reads.

"He peacefully transitioned at the tender age of 45, today. You are loved by so many,” Qadir wrote. “As we always used to say, ‘Until next time,’ my love.'”

People who worked with Josh paid tribute on social media throughout Thursday.

Added SVU's Victoria Pollack via Twitter:

"The SVU family lost one of our own today -- Josh Wallwork with wardrobe peacefully passed from COVID-19 complications. The SVU halls won't be the same. My sincerest condolences to Josh's loved ones. And please take care of yourselves everyone."

"His name is Josh Wallwork. He was my friend. Today we’ve lost him due to the Corona virus. Had the pleasure to work with him on @BullCBS - one of our Incredible Wardrobe Team," said Bull's Christopher Jackson.

"He was kind and all heart and the world will miss his Beautiful Soul. Rest in Power. We will miss you."

News of Wallwork's death comes as the Coronavirus infection rate has increased to over 82,000 in the U.S., with at least 1,200 fatalities.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Josh Wallwork during this difficult time.

The news came on the same day that Mark Blum, a beloved TV actor, died of the virus, and just one day after news broke that famed TV chef passed away, Floyd Cardoz, had died.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.