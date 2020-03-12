Legacies to Pay Homage to The Vampire Diaries and The Originals in Musical Episode

The Legacies cast will sing again!

TV Guide is reporting that Legacies Season 2 Episode 19 will be a musical episode of The CW drama, and there's a big twist for fans of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

The episode in question will be dedicated to the shows that came before the third series in the franchise.

"Episode 19 is our grand musical episode," executive producer Brett Matthews recently told the outlet.

"We try to do a musical a year, and it's a musical that will sort of revisit our legacies — the legacy of the show, The Vampire Diaries and The Originals universe."

No details have been revealed beyond that, so all that's left to do is speculate on what could be about to go down.

Legacies character Alaric was around for some of The Vampire Diaries' biggest most pivotal moments, and knows a lot about what happened in New Orleans with The Originals.

That leads us to believe that the show the Salvatore School throws could be rounding up some big moments in the history of supernatural beings.

Then again, it could all be thanks to a new monster that could pop up to cause problems for everyone. If you watch Legacies online, you know monsters have been popping up since the series kicked off.

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals were well-known for their song choice during some of the most dramatic of scenes, meaning that it could be some of the songs fans liked the most or something else entirely!

Time will tell.

What we do know is that Legacies Season 2 Episode 14 airs tonight on The CW, and that Danielle Rose Russell, who plays Hope Mikaelson, recently dished to TV Fanatic that it gives the actors a different platform to showcase their talents.

The installment finds Emma setting out to find a way to soothe the teenagers following Kai's reign of terror in the prison world and in Mystic Falls.

What are your thoughts on the musical episode?

Do you think any of the original stars will return for it?

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.