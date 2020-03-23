Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space

You know what they say. Teamwork makes the dream work.

Liz and her friends start their mission to save Max by building Liz a secret labratory on Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 2.

However, the last thing Max wants is to be saved. And Rosa isn't in the mood to make his wishes known.

It's easy to understand why Rosa was angry with Max initially and why it came as such a shock.

Max and Michael didn't only tarnish Rosa's name, but they made her entire family a target.

It was getting to the point where it was unsafe for Rosa's family to even live in Roswell because of the abuse and racism they were forced to endure.

But if you think about why Max and Michael did what they did, it starts to become more understandable. Rosa and her friends were already dead, and Isobel needed help.

Of course, they chose their living, breathing, family over a life that had already ended. It's tough, but it's true.

If you put Max giving up his own life to bring Rosa back from the dead on top of everything, forgiving him is a no-brainer. At least, it should be.

Rosa is stuck in the past, but she needs to wrap her mind around the future. It's hard for her to accept her current reality, given that she, essentially, experienced a ten year-time jump.

But while Rosa is in a tough situation, I'm finding it hard to sympathize with her.

Rosa knows how important Max is to Liz, yet she conveniently hasn't mentioned that Max is speaking to her in her dreams.

She's mad at Liz for withholding information that would only serve to hurt her, yet Rosa's been withholding crucial information that would help her sister.

Forgiveness is a virtue Rosa doesn't seem to have, and she's decided to let Max suffer in agonizing pain while she falls back into her addiction to shut him up.

Can we reverse time and stop Max from trading his life for Rosa's? Because she doesn't seem very deserving of his sacrifice, right now.

Meanwhile, the show's love triangle has come to a temporary conclusion. There was a lot left unsaid during Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 1, but this time Michael made his feelings clear -- to Maria and Alex.

Rather than focusing on how disheartening the status of Michael and Alex's relationship is, I'm focusing on how excited I am by the prospect of Michael and Maria.

Yes, it's possible to love them both. But is it possible to love them both equally? Not quite.

The hardest part about it all is that rather than a love triangle, it feels more like a love circle. Michael may have feelings for both Michael and Alex, but Alex and Maria love each other, as well.

The two are extremely close and would do anything for each other, which makes them one of the purest friendships on the show.

At the beginning of the series, I found myself rooting for Michael and Alex, and the mere prospect of Michael with anyone else was unimaginable.

However, from their very first interaction, there was always a spark between Michael and Maria. Their comedic banter and the way they let themselves go with each other makes it too easy to fall in love with them.

They're light and wholesome, which is, like it or not, what Michael needs right now. Michael likes who he is around Maria, but he doesn't seem to like who he becomes around Alex.

It's heartbreaking because of how kind and compassionate Alex is. If anything, one would think that Alex would bring out the best in Michael.

But being in an on and off relationship for a decade is bound to play with your head and your heart, so it makes sense that Michael doesn't love how their relationship makes him feel.

The two need to take a breather.

Although I'm still a Malex fan, I'm leaning more towards Michael and Maria. It's hard not to, at this point.

But could that change in the future? Absolutely. Roswell is fantastic at throwing curveballs and making viewers question where they stand. I can't be the only one who ships Liz with Max and Kyle, can I?

Everyone had their own issues to deal with, including Isobel. She spent the entirety of the hour questioning what to do about the lentil inside of her.

Or, in more general terms, Noah's alien baby which is growing by the day.

Isobel had to make a choice, and make it soon, and it seems like Maria's spirit quest gave her the clarity she needed.

She definetly didn't expect that from a Social Media Revitalizer.

Isobel doesn't want to have any connection to Noah. Not only will the baby be a constant reminder of him, but as long as she's carrying it, she'll be able to feel Noah crawling inside of her.

But is one drop of poison going to accomplish what she's hoping for? Is it even going to do anything, at all? It's unlikely.

The odds that Roswell is going to drop an alien baby bombshell and then end the plotline in one episode are slim. From a storytelling perspective, it makes more sense for the baby to be born.

The characters know so little about who they are or where they came from. A baby might hold the answers to the questions Isobel, Michael, and Max have been asking about themselves for years.

There's also no way certain military officials wouldn't want to get their hands on a newborn alien, so Isobel and the baby's safety could potentially become an issue.

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.