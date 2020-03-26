The CW Pulls Upcoming Episodes of Supergirl, Batwoman, and More!

The CW is switching things up as it adapts to running out of episodes of some of its most popular series.

As previously reported, the Coronavirus pandemic has brought TV production to a halt. Even some of the filmed episodes will not be aired because they are still in post-production.

Fresh off the news that Supernatural's final season has been pulled from the schedule because the episodes are not ready for transmission, comes another big blow.

The network has pulled this week's episodes of both Supergirl and Batwoman from the schedule and will air reruns for at least the next two weeks.

There are still a handful of episodes of each show in the can, but the network is likely trying to spread them out to May sweeps.

To help solve this crisis, the network will air the five-part Crisis on Infinite Earths across three nights in April.

Riverdale was set to return Wednesday, April 8, but it has now been replaced by part three of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, which will lead into an original installment of Nancy Drew.

Circling back to Mondays, original episodes of Roswell, New Mexico will continue for the time being. Carina Adly Mackenzie, the showrunner, has revealed that while all 13 episodes were filmed, 9 have been handed to The CW with post-production completed.

The status of the other four is unclear.

Whose Line Is It Anyway is taking over the Mondays at 8/7c slot from Supernatural until further notice.

This means that Supernatural will probably not return to the air for quite some time.

Have a look at the full list of changes on the horizon.

Sunday, April 5

8 pm Batwoman (rerun)

9 pm Supergirl (rerun)

Monday, April 6

8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (new)

8:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (rerun)

9 pm Roswell, New Mexico (new)

Tuesday, April 7

8 pm “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 1 (rerun)

9 pm “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 2 (rerun)

Wednesday, April 8

8 pm “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 3 (rerun)

9 pm Nancy Drew (new)

Thursday, April 9

8 pm “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 4 (rerun) 9 pm “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 5 (rerun)

Friday, April 10

8 pm Charmed (new)

9 pm Dynasty (new)

