The Walking Dead Boss Confirms Michonne's 'Story Isn't Done'

Danai Gurira may have said goodbye to AMC's The Walking Dead, but it seems there is more story to come for Michonne.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 13 seemingly said goodbye to the katana-wielding warrior who has been with the series since The Walking Dead Season 2.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Michonne appears to be charting course for the forthcoming trilogy of movies featuring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.

Michonne got the confirmation she needed to learn that her lover could still be alive and set off on a mission that put her in a scenario with a lot of mysterious individuals.

Naturally, fans have been wondering whether we have closed the book on Michonne, but The Walking Dead's Chief Content Officer appeared on Talking Dead alongside Gurira following the emotional installment to discuss what happened and what the future holds.

"It's overwhelming, in a sense, to have walked on this journey with this amazing character and this amazing family, the Walking Dead family out there in Georgia, for all these years," said an emotional Gurira.

"[The episode] was an insane mind trip in so many ways," Gurira said, but she did not give the alternate Michonne a label.

"I don't know if I'd call her evil, but she made a different choice at a pivotal moment. And there's this crazy aspect of how this one choice can send you on an entirely different path."

Gimple then opened up about what the writers wanted to achieve with this final arc for the character.

"At the end of the day, we wanted to give an idea of what the point of the whole thing was," he shared.

"The whole journey. And she enters the story by helping someone. She chose to stop and turn and help a stranger. Over the course of seven seasons, she changed."

"She became vulnerable. She opened up. Now, in this episode, she has a lead on Rick, which is earth-shaking. It changes everything. She has to go."

"And even as she does that she crosses people who need help. And we see that's who she really is now. Even though she's on the most important journey of her life."

Both Gimple and Gurira went on to chat about the potential of Gurira stopping by the movies.

"I can say this: Both Rick Grimes and Andy Lincoln would not give up those boots very easily," he said. "There's the etching. There's a Japanese phrase there."

"There's Michonne, and there looks to be a more current Judith than perhaps Rick...yeah, there you go. Is he alive? Is he dead? What's the situation. Those are clues that there's a whole story unfolding somewhere."

[Seeing Rick's boots] feeds something inside of her that she's tried to keep down for many years, that she put aside for the good of everyone around her," Gurira added.

"It was an awesome thing for me to see Michonne get back. To get connected to him again to have some of her hunches start to be validated."

"[Rick leaving] was last year for us, as viewers of The Walking Dead, but for Michonne it's been years," Gimple added.

"To see this, it just pulls her through time. It's a whole other world."

"Her story isn't done," Gimple continued.

"And the thing we were so happy to find, thematically, was we were able to conclude the character. Michonne is the person who would help those people at the end, even though she has no idea who they are."

"And they have this weird fashion sense. And she has a lead on Rick. And we see this group, this organized, nomadic, strong-looking group. And she's going to them on behalf of these other people."

"Something's going on here. It was great to see the character fulfill her arc in the story while also opening up a whole other story while on the road to a story we want to know more about, which is Rick."

The Walking Dead continues Sundays at 9 pm on AMC.

