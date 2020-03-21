The Walking Dead: World Beyond Postponed at AMC

The third series set in The Walking Dead universe will not premiere as originally planned.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond has been postponed at AMC, and will no longer premiere Sunday, April 12 out of the parent series, it has been announced.

According to a tweet from The Walking Dead's Twitter account, a definite date has not been narrowed down, but the show will premiere "later this year."

While you would expect the show to premiere as planned, ad rates have fallen amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and the network is taking action as a result.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a 20-episode limited series that centers on the first generation of survivors raised after the zombie apocalypse we've already come to know on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

“Two sisters, along with two friends, leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead, on an important quest,” according to the show’s official description.

Alexa Mansour (The Resident), Aliyah Royale (The Red Line), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Nico Tortorella (Younger), and Julia Ormond (Temple Grandin) are part of the show's cast.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond was ordered to series last year, with many believing it will coincide with the forthcoming movies featuring Andrew Lincoln.

The news comes just days after it was announced that another high-profile cable series has been delayed. The fourth chapter of FX's Fargo is that show.

Originally set for an April 19 premiere, FX has confirmed the show will premiere at a later date in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Many shows have been shut down, meaning that there's a good chance we will be getting earlier than usual season finales for some shows.

For example, FOX's The Resident is wrapping the first week in April with 20 episodes, while The CW's Legacies looks to be wrapping with four episodes unproduced.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.