TV Ratings: The Conners, This Is Us Surge

With people staying in to help stop the spread of Covid-19, the TV ratings are rising.

The Conners built to 6.6 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating -- up 29 percent in total viewers and 33 percent vs. its last fresh installmet.

The audience tally is a season high, while the demo rating is the second best of the season.

Bless This Mess (4.1 million/0.7 rating), mixed-ish (3 million/0.7 rating), and black-ish (2.8 million/0.6 rating) were similarly well up from recent ratings.

However, For Life (2.4 million/0.6 rating) was steady as a rock.

Over on NBC, Ellen's Game of Games (6 million/1.3 rating) built 36 and 44 percent.

Viewers are really turning to family-oriented programming in these dark times.

This Is Us, in turn, was up 25 percent in the demo, averaging 7 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating.

New Amsterdam (5.2 million/0.7 rating) was steady in the demo, but it rose to its best total viewer number since its fall finale.

The CW's The Flash rose a tenth to 1.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, but Legends of Tomorrow (0.7 million/0.2 rating) was steady.

Fox's The Resident (4.7 million/0.8 rating) and Empire (2.7 million/0.7 rating) were each way up, with Empire hitting its highest total viewer tally since October.

Empire's final season has been impacted due to the pandemic, with two episodes unfilmed.

It remains to be seen whether Fox will let it finish out at the end of the season, or if the network will hold off and air a two-hour series finale event in the fall.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.