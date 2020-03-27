Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Did Josie survive?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 16, Hope used her powers for the greater good when Dark Josie tried to rid the world of Josie for good.

Meanwhile, Lizzie had to play dead to allow Dark Josie to think she won the merge, but it became obvious it was going to be difficult.

With potentially fatal consequences, Alaric and the Super Squad assembled to keep everyone safe.

But where was Rafael and Landon?

