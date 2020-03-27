Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 16

at .

Did Josie survive?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 16, Hope used her powers for the greater good when Dark Josie tried to rid the world of Josie for good. 

A Pebble in Time - Legacies Season 2 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Lizzie had to play dead to allow Dark Josie to think she won the merge, but it became obvious it was going to be difficult. 

With potentially fatal consequences, Alaric and the Super Squad assembled to keep everyone safe. 

But where was Rafael and Landon?

Watch Legacies Season 2 Episode 16 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Legacies Season 2 Episode 16 Quotes

I was afraid of being strong. I thought being strong meant hurting Lizzie. I told myself that being powerful meant being evil, but it doesn’t. Hope is strong, and she’s good. You made a story — I made a story — where I was powerless. But that’s not true!

Josie

I know this is a fairytale and all, but a nonconsensual kiss is never the answer.

Hope

Legacies Season 2 Episode 16

