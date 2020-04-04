Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16 Review: The Enemy of My Frenemy

Just when things seemed like they were getting better for the Charmed Ones, they're faced with a new set of challenges.

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16, the sisters find themselves in a heap of trouble when they vanquish the son of a powerdul demon.

Although Macy no longer has her demon powers, she acquired new abilities while rescuing Mel and Abigael.

Since Maggie and Mel have already been given new powers, I was happy to see that Macy's powers are evolving too.

Even though Macy is kicking butt again as a witch, her personal life continues to be a source of drama and confusion.

Every time I've gone on one of these missions, I've almost died. Jordan Permalink: Every time I've gone on one of these missions, I've almost died.

Macy needs to admit to herself and to Julian that her heart is not really in it. Julian seems like a great guy, but Macy does not appreciate him.

The fact that Macy would not put on the necklace that Julian bought her is a sign that she's not ready to be exclusive. I was confused when she said she wasn't ready because she's referred to Julian as her boyfriend in the past.

Julian must be making great money because the necklace he bought for Macy looked incredibly expensive to be a simple, "will you be my girlfriend," gift.

Macy's never excited when she talks about Julian. Julian deserves to invest his time in a woman who wants to invest in him, too.

At the same time, the back and forth between Macy and Harry is exhausting. If they want to be together, they need to admit that to themselves and choose each other.

Macy can't move on and be with anyone else until she completely lets go of the idea of being with Harry. Letting go of someone is hard to do, but it's even harder if you have to work intimately with the other person every day.

Like Harry and Macy, Jordan and Maggie are also in a complicated situation. Something tells me that Maggie and Parker's story is not yet over.

While I was initially skeptical of Jordan's inclusion as a main character on the show, I appreciate how his storyline and character are being developed.

Jordan: Too soon, too late, you spoil the soup.

Harry: And how does one know if it's too late? Permalink: And how does one know if it's too late?

Jordan clearly cares deeply for Maggie. He was willing to put his own life in danger to protect and impress her.

It was heartwarming to see Jordan giving Harry love advice from his grandmother. I was surprised that he was initially so skeptical of Harry and his intentions.

Although Maggie cares about Jordan too, she can't give him her full heart because it still belongs to Parker.

There's a thin line between love and hate. Maggie reacts strongly to everything Parker does, proving that she is still emotionally invested in him even though she says they can't be together.

Peddling crap that makes people feel inadequate. Sounds demonic to me. Macy Permalink: Peddling crap that makes people feel inadequate. Sounds demonic to me.

Parker's character is complicated and doesn't make sense. One second he's trying to kill Abigael. The next moment, he's saving her.

After everything he did to Maggie, Parker can't just expect Maggie to take him back. Hopefully, giving up his demon powers will help to level him out.

Jordan is definitely the better choice for Maggie. On top of being kind and loyal, he's consistently had her back since they met. I also love that he gets along well with the entire family.

The dead witch who cursed Jordan's family that showed up in his dream threw me off.

I am a whitelighter, not a warlock Harry Permalink: I am a whitelighter, not a warlock

The witch is his dream seemed to be telling Jordan to warn the Charmed Ones about a coming danger, while also threatening his life.

Hopefully, the next episode explains how the witch will come into play in the growing human threat.

This episode also made it clear that we have a lot to learn about Harry's past.

Harry was easily welcomed into the Faction as Jimmy, making me wonder why he needed Jordan in the first place.

I am also dying to know who Harry was kissing in the back seat of the car. The woman called him Jimmy, but he seemed to know exactly who she was.

Mel's conversation with Abigael about being bi-magical makes me think Abigael will eventually embrace her witch powers and become a part of the Charmed One's team.

The enemy of my enemy is my frenemy. Abigael Permalink: The enemy of my enemy is my frenemy.

Abigael has no reason to return to the demon world. She has no real friends or alliances.

If Abigael does leave her demon life behind, Harry may be more attracted to her. One of the biggest reasons he couldn't see himself with her before was because she was a demon.

While this episode was packed with action, some of the storylines have become monotonous and predictable.

Every episode, we wonder whether Harry and Macy will choose one another, whether Abigael can be trusted, and whether the sisters will be able to defeat the demon of the day.

There are so many side plots that some of them get lost. We haven't seen Julian's Aunt in ages, although she's apparently leading the new human threat.

Nonetheless, the end of every episode always leaves me wanting more.

Who do you think Harry was making out within the back of the car?

What did the witche's riddle warning to Jordan mean?

