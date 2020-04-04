Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 2 Episode 16

at .

Did the demon world take Mel down?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16, the sistes were forced to join Parker when they realized that the end was approaching. 

Power of Three Returns - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15

With their powers not working as planned, they had to make decisions that could change the power of three forever. 

Meanwhile, Harry and Jordan infiltrated the Faction with dangerous consequences. 

What did they have to do to get the upper hand on the narrative?

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Renewal Scorecard 2018-19: Which Shows are Coming Back?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16 Quotes

Every time I've gone on one of these missions, I've almost died.

Jordan

I am a whitelighter, not a warlock 

Harry

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16 Photos

Meeting of The Minds - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16
Orange Suit - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16
Harry in a Power Coat - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16
New Character in Town - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16
The Sister Together - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16
Jordan Fights - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16
  1. Charmed (2018)
  2. Charmed (2018) Season 2
  3. Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 16
  4. Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 2 Episode 16