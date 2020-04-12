God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 19 Review: The Fugitive

Sometimes, you just need a feel-good episode of television, and on Easter Sunday, God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 19 delivered just that.

The episode was more than just a feel-good, it was an outstanding piece of television that indulged in a little bit of God Account sleuthing, some primetime action, a realization (albeit too late) from the protagonist, and an emotional Friend Suggestion.

What an hour!

The episode stands as proof that it's okay, and even slightly encouraged, to move the focus away from the mystery of the God Account for a bit because it allows us to tap into the humanity of the series.

Miles and Cara confronted Corey Smith about whether or not he was behind the God Account, but their hopes were dashed when Corey revealed he wasn't.

Miles: So you're no closer to finding out the truth than we are?

Corey Smith: No. Permalink: You're no closer to finding out the truth than we are

Permalink: You're no closer to finding out the truth than we are

However, he could bring them one step closer to the person that was because he designed the predictive analytics algorithm being used to fuel the Friend Suggestions.

Therefore, Corey may not be "it," but they are making more headway than ever if they can pinpoint the person that stole the code from Corey.

Unfortunately, being close enough was not good enough for Miles. Not this time.

With his whole life uprooted and his sister sick, Miles demanded answers.

It makes me think that, at this point, Miles doesn't care about finding out who is behind the account.

All he wants is someone to yell at, to blame, and to ask why he gave up everything and they're still not helping his sister Ali, whose hair began to fall out after the chemo treatments.

With the chemo taking its toll, Ali made the brave decision to shave her head in a beautiful moment that showed just how strong she is.

She's a fighter, so with or without the God Account, she's not going to let cancer take anything away from her.

It's unclear why Miles thinks the God Account can or will help Ali in her cancer battle. It almost seems like he believes that he's owed some kind of favor in return for all the good he's put out in the world, but that's just not how it works.

We don't do good things and expect something in return, and so, Miles shouldn't expect to be rewarded for all he's done. The act of helping someone is the true reward.

The realization that the God Account wasn't going to help Ali upset Miles for a multitude of reasons.

Miles is now standing by helplessly as Ali suffers, but he also realized that he may have given up his relationship with Cara for absolutely no reason.

Ding ding. Miles, welcome. We've been saying this all along.

For the umpteenth time, I must point out that the God Account never asked Miles to give up love in exchange for helping Ali. This is a belief that Miles adopted simply because of Gideon's experience.

Of course, by the time Miles made the realization, it was too late as Cara moved on.

She finally told Miles she was dating Adam, and it was kind of a slap in the face.

He was understanding because he knew it would eventually happen, but I don't think he thought it would happen so soon.

It took Miles by surprise because nothing has changed between them in terms of how they interact when helping the God Account. Sometimes, it still feels like they're together or about to get back together.

I'm sorry if I hurt your feelings, but life is too short not to be honest with the people you love. Ali Permalink: I'm sorry if I hurt your feelings, but life is too short not to be honest with the people you...

Permalink: I'm sorry if I hurt your feelings, but life is too short not to be honest with the people you...

When Miles finally mustered up the courage to tell Cara how he feels after Ali's "life's too short" advice, Rakesh warned against it because Cara was truly happy.

Yes, you should be honest, but only if that honesty contributes something to someone else's life. In this case, it would only complicate things for Cara.

Cara knows Miles still loves her, and she still loves him, but he made it very clear that if he's working for the God Account, they cannot have a relationship.

Unless that changes, there's no point in telling her and ruining what she has with Adam.

It would be selfish of Miles, and he's the most selfless person we know.

While it's heartbreaking to see Miles and Cara apart, things with Adam might not even last. They always say if it's meant to be, it'll find its way back, and I think that's true with Cara and Miles.

Adam is a good choice now, but not many boyfriends would be comfortable with their girlfriend spending so much time with an ex.

The God Account bonds miles and Cara, and unless she's willing to give that up, it's always going to come between her relationships.

And it doesn't seem like Cara plans on quitting the God Account anytime soon since she loves helping and going on missions just as much as Miles does.

The Friend Suggestion of the week was thrilling and packed in some action.

At one point, Cara and Miles were aiding and abetting a fugitive!

Okay, it wasn't that serious, but we did get a cool chase scene in the subway as they attempted to escape from Bonnie, the Bounty Hunter (guest star Justified actress Erica Tazel).

Russell was a good guy caught up in a bad situation. The situation was only made worse by his lawyer, who didn't give his case enough attention and thus, Russell felt that his best option was to skip a court date because he was afraid of going to jail and losing his daughter, Maya, to the system.

That's where Miles, Cara, and the God Account stepped in.

They relied on a former Friend Suggestion, Jay and Samir Patel, to help Russell out of a sticky situation.

I love when a series connects back to former Friend Suggestions as Miles has created such a good community of people who are always willing to help him. If our favorite PI, Ray, assisted, it would have been the cherry on top.

If former Friend Suggestions could give Miles a Yelp review, he'd have five stars!

The next best thing about reconnecting with old Friend Suggestions is that it allows us to catch up with how they're doing.

Miles might not see the impact he has on others long-term, but we get to see that he changed their lives for the better.

In the case of the Patel brothers, Miles helped salvage their relationship so that they could continue running a successful firm and use their skills and talent to help people just like Miles helped them.

When Miles reached out, it was a no brainer that they would do anything for Russell.

Unfortunately, Bonnie got to Russell before he could willingly turn himself in, though, she did seem to have a soul when she suggested that Russell sign over guardianship of daughter for the time being.

With no family in sight, the temporary guardians ended up being Miles and Cara, and it was such a fun way to give fans a glimpse of what parenthood would look like on these two.

Corey: Kid's impressive. Where'd you find him?

Rakesh: Friend suggestion. Permalink: Friend suggestion.

Permalink: Friend suggestion.

It was also enjoyable to see them navigate child care. I particularly enjoyed the scene where Cara said Rakesh attempted to sing a version of "Old Town Road" to put the baby to sleep.

The Patel brothers fought for Russell as best they could, and since Bonnie found Emmett, the man who got Russell into this mess in the first place, and he agreed to testify, things were starting to look up.

While the judge decided to forgive the grand larceny charges, he wasn't pleased with Russell's failure to appear in court. He gave him six months in jail, which meant his daughter would get turned over to the system regardless.

It was a heartbreaking realization, especially for Miles, who felt like he let Russell down. Still, as Rakesh pointed out six months is much better than a 15-year-sentence, so it was a best-case scenario.

I am tired of getting my hopes up and tired of thinking that after everything I have done for the God Account that it would somehow repay the favor. Cause the truth is, it won't. Miles Permalink: I am tired of getting my hopes up and tired of thinking that after everything I have done for...

Permalink: I am tired of getting my hopes up and tired of thinking that after everything I have done for...

The God Account had one more trick up its sleeve when it sent Miles a house for sale, which connected them with one of Russell's foster mother's, who was also Bonnie's mother.

Bonnie and Russell were part of the same family for a bit before Russell was removed from the house. Bonnie spent her whole life looking for him.

What a coincidence (though, we know that's not in the God Account's vocabulary) that they would reconnect under such circumstances.

Russell went from not having a family to being able to leave Maya with a guardian he could trust. Bonnie couldn't help him then, but she could help him now when he needed it the most.

Even with a six-month prison sentence, it was a happy ending all around.

When you look at it, Miles and Cara are like guardian angels who are sent to help people when they need them most.

Even when the answer isn't immediately clear, they always have a solution, and they know the right people that can help them.

It makes me wonder if whoever stole the code from Corey is solely using Miles as a test subject or are there other "guardian angels" like Miles?

What's to say that this experiment is limited to the New York area?

Which brings us to Corey, Rakesh, and Zach -- three incredibly smart dudes with a foolish plan.

They're all determined to find out the truth about the God Account's identity even if Miles is sitting this one out for now.

However, trying to hack a supercomputer at DARPA seems like a bad idea considering what happened the last time someone tried to hack a government agency.

Just ask Zach.

Yes, Corey technically works at DARPA, but it's still probably illegal otherwise it wouldn't be that hard to accomplish.

I guess that whoever stole the code from Corey works or worked at DARPA.

They knew he was working on it, and they were smart enough to know how to use it.

Corey also said that he's been covering it up for years and pretending that the code failed so that he wouldn't get in trouble, but why hasn't the person who stole it outed him for lying?

And the biggest question remains -- why Miles?

What did you think of the episode?

Be sure to watch God Friended Me online and share your thoughts and comments on the episode below!

The Fugitive Review Editor Rating: 4.6 / 5.0 4.6 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 9 Votes) 4.6 / 5.0

Lizzy Buczak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter and read her personal blog at CraveYouTV.