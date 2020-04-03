Logan Williams, The Flash and When Calls the Heart Actor, Dies at 16

Logan Williams, a beloved teenage actor who appeared on The CW's The Flash, has died.

He was 16.

The actor’s mother, Marlyse Williams, revealed the news of her son’s death to the Tri-City News.

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” Marlyse Williams told the publication.

“With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” Williams’ mother added.

The outlet reports that he is also survived by his father, Clive, as well as grandparents, aunts and uncles.

No cause of death was provided, but Williams was said to have died suddenly on Thursday.

Williams appeared in eight episodes of The Flash during its first two seasons as a younger version of Grant Gustin's Barry Allen.

He also appeared in TV shows such as When Calls the Heart, The Whispers, and Supernatural.

Gustin took to Instagram to pay tribute to Williams, commenting on his acting ability.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” he wrote.

“This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set."

"My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

"Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of @wcth_tv," said Logan's When Calls the Heart co-star Erin Krakow via Twitter.

“Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man,” Krakow added in a separate tweet.

“He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him.”

"Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16," said The Flash star John Wesley Shipp.

"He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief."

"Tragic news. So sorry to hear of this," added Mark Hamill.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Logan Williams during this difficult time.

