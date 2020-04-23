RHONY Season 12 Episode 4 Review: Ain’t No Party Like A Hamptons Party

It's official.

Leah is here to stay, and she deserves that full-time contract.

The new addition to the cast got wine drunk on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 4, and it made for one of the best episodes in years.

After witnessing her actions on "Ain't No Party Like A Hamptons Party," abstaining from drinking is probably for the best around the housewives.

Leah is still the newest member of the cast, so her actions will be scrutinized more than the other women.

The way she went from zero to 100 was fun and all, but we learned that she was a fun-loving woman, who was not about to let a group of older women dictate how she lived her life.

Her actions in the garden were wild, but all of the women on the show currently have been drunker than that, at one point or another.

There are nights where I really miss drinking. Tonight is not one of those nights. Luann

If Ramona wanted to lay down some house rules, she probably shouldn't have ditched her guests to attend a party.

Who does that?

Ramona is desperate to find a special person in her life, and that means socializing at every opportunity.

There's nothing wrong with that, but she's doing as at the detriment of her relationships with her fellow cast members.

Her meltdown on The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 Episode 1 was genuine.

There's no doubt about that, but she needs to master the art of being present with the people who bothered to make their way to her home when they could have been spending time with other friends.

Sonja: Luann, do you have my vibrator i asked you to get me?

Leah: Are you going to masturbate for everybody? Permalink: Are you going to masturbate for everybody?

Ramona has been a pot-stirrer on the show for years, but she seems more concerned about settling down now, but she needs to learn to nurture her current connections.

She was bossing Leah around for much of the episode, and that could be attributed to the age gap between them.

That being said, Dorinda stepping in to defend Leah was a surprise, mostly because the two women didn't get off on the best footing.

Things were said, and Dorinda was super judgmental. However, this was the first time I got the sense that a genuine friendship could blossom between these two women.

Dorinda has notoriously had a problem with new cast members. Hey, this person could take your job from you one day, so that's always going to be on the back of your mind.

I mean, this is more like frat guys getting wasted than a lovely drinks party with the ladies. Luann

Without Leah, Bethenny seems like a distant memory. I was apprehensive about sticking with the series after Frankel's departure.

As much as I think the housewives are fantastic, none of them could compare to Bethenny. Leah had big shoes to fill, and she's excelling at every turn.

The faux argument between Leah and Tinsley wasn't surprising. Both Sonja and Leah are Tinsley's good friends, so being brought into a debate between the two of them was never going to be a good thing.

If you watch The Real Housewives of New York City online, you know Sonja has been wallowing in the past of late, and Leah made some great points when she said she only knew things about Sonja's past and little from her present.

So she should have gone to a fraternity instead of FIT. Sonja

One thing Leah and Sonja can agree on is that they love they cannot hold their liquor. The flashback of Sonja saying she married the bank was just par for the course with drunk Sonja.

Luann's return to the house was not surprising in the least, but the way she was all over the tennis player, as well as the dog groomer, was not a good look.

It's easy to say people are good looking, but when you're practically falling over men, trying to get attention, there's something amiss.

I'm proud of her for remaining sober throughout the entire trip, but she's not out of the woods yet. She's made a run of bad decisions and trying to shack up with every man she lays eyes on is not going to get her anywhere.

The cliffhanger at the end of The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 Episode 3 was worthless because there was no indication she would not come back to the house.

One of the issues with the series is that some of the cast members are simply not feeling it anymore, and it shows on-screen.

If I get it you have to drink it. If I don't get it, I have to drink. That's how I'm gonna play it. Tinsley

Tinsley, for example, is obviously thinking about a future in another city, and how does she expect to continue to film when she moves to Chicago?

Without having her fly back and forth, there is no natural way to keep her in the narrative, and even her actions throughout The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 scream that she's over it.

For The Real Housewives of New York Season 13, the producers should consider a mass cast exodus to make the show fresh again.

I wouldn't be opposed to introducing people from Leah's social circle because she has all the makings of being the central cast member.

Change is good, especially on reality TV shows. Vanderpump Rules is struggling because it's evident most of the cast are over the drama, and I'm afraid the same fate awaits this series.

