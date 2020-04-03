The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 13 Review: Newton Purcell

It's always fun when Red breaks out one of his secret weapons.

After Glen screwed up, Raymond had little choice but to let the little guy attempt to correct his mistake on The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 13.

And you'll never listen to "Eye of the Tiger" the same way again.

This was, really, kind of, a turn of events.

Usually, Red is coming to Glen for help, often when Glen isn't inclined to assist him because of some odd personal reason or activity.

But this time, Glen went to Raymond, seeking an odd job and proceeding to foul it up big time.

Somehow, he shipped Red's truck, equipped with special "cargo" being smuggled into the U.S. from Japan, to a car dealership in Scranton, Pa., rather than Houston, Raymond's desired destination.

After much begging on Glen's part, Red gave him two days to fix his mistake.

That's when the comic misadventures for which Glen is renowned took off.

While Raymond was reassuring his skittish buyers for the truck, Glen discovered that the dealer was using the vehicle for one of those ridiculous truck-touching marathons.

So Glen, who no one would mistake for having great stamina, decided he would prove himself to Red by winning the marathon.

What could possible go wrong?

It was impossible not to smirk every time the action switched to Glen, garbed in a sweatsuit and headband while resting his barking dogs.

No wonder Raymond and Dembe were more than a little nervous about the outcome and drove four hours to find a way to intercede in the competition.

It was funny seeing Red cover every possible scenario. But in the end, all he had to do was buy off a pastor with some German engineering.

I'm assuming that's how things shook out, anyway. But maybe Glen did have the "eye of the tiger."

It was sweet of Raymond to get Glen a sports car to replace the truck he "won" but had to give away, especially after Glen went on and on about all that was important was Red showing faith in him.

Raymond must have been in a giving mood since he also gave Liz a case from which he didn't even benefit.

It was a particularly timely episode because, thanks to cloud storage, data centers are generating more and more sound pollution.

The episode was reminiscent of Criminal Minds Season 13 Episode 21, on which the unsub was spawned as a consequence of the "Taos Hum."

The Blacklister, Newton Purcell, developed a hearing problem, a non-stop hum in his head, thanks to the chilling units at a data center built near his home.

So, in a sense, Purcell was a victim of noise pollution.

But, just like all those Criminal Minds unsubs through the years who faulted society for their situations, it didn't give Purcell the right to blow up data centers and abduct and kill those he deemed responsible for his hearing loss.

The task force got off to a slow start, in part because Aram's head wasn't in the game. More on that later.

Stolen data could take the investigation in so many directions, so it was a good fit for the team.

I get that Purcell wanted to blow up the data centers that had driven him insane, but wouldn't a simple Google search have helped him find the two town councilors he was targeting? It seemed a bit excessive.

But then, he was hardly thinking straight, leaving all the evidence needed to identify him -- his specialized hearing aid -- on Libby's floor for Ressler to find.

After that, it was simple enough to find the doctor who prescribed it and can give them her patient's name and back story.

That meant Liz and Park had Purcell in custody shortly, as Liz stopped her just short of strangling him. It will be intriguing to find out what sets off her Wolverine mode in future episodes.

It was a real kettle-calling-the-pot-black moment when Liz lectured Park about knowing where the line is and not crossing it.

Like anybody on the task force has ever paid attention to that line.

Purcell did have a sad story. And he made some sound points about the impact of noise pollution on modern life.

But bottom line, he was nuts.

Speaking of not paying attention to the line, Aram couldn't kick his Elodie habit.

The tandem sky diving should have been a warning sign. But no, like every other dangerous thing he does with Elodie, it was just a rush.

Then Liz, the queen of acting before she thinks, included in her pep talk that Aram shouldn't think so much.

That would certainly explain why he spent the bulk of the day with his married lover as her husband circled the drain and died at the hospital.

Next, he gave her emotional support at home as their friends dropped by, up until he discovered the details of their prenup.

Roh-roh!

It will be interesting to see how Aram handles that information. He is an FBI investigator but he'll probably let her lie her way out of it.

Finally, what was Liz thinking?

She and Red seemed in a good place at the end of The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 12, when Raymond stayed with Liz and Agnes rather than take off on vacation with Cassandra.

Granted, they are keeping secrets from each other as always.

Now she hired a bounty hunter to locate Ilya. To what end? Does she ever think she'll get closure about her parents?

She's too pigheaded not to try, however.

To revisit Liz's search, watch The Blacklist online.

Did you have faith in Glen?

What's your thoughts on sound pollution?

Should Aram run, not walk, away from Elodie?

Comment below.

Newton Purcell Review Editor Rating: 4.5 / 5.0 4.5 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.5 / 5.0

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.