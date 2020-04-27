Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 11

Did Zoey manage to help her mom?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 11, the songstress found herself in an unimaginable situation. 

Leif performance - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 11

What was the big decision her mom faced?

Meanwhile, Max unexpectedly bonded with Leif, but was there an ulterior motive?

Elsewhere, Mo hit a rough-patch with Eddie just when it seemed like their relationship would be saved. 

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 11 Quotes

What is "and so on?" What are you going to write our eulogies for us too?

David

Would you like a straw? Would that help you drink my wine even faster?

Mo

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 11 Photos

Zoey at a bar - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 11
Leif performance - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 11
Ava and Joan - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 11
Zoey at auditions - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 11
Maggie and Zoey - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 11
Nancy new character - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 11
