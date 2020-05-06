Carol's Second Act, Man With a Plan, Tommy, and Broke Canceled at CBS

CBS has already made.a mass renewal announcement, and now comes the bad news.

The network has canceled freshman series Carol's Second Act, Tommy, Man With a Plan, and Broke, as well as long-running Man With a Plan.

Man With a Plan is the biggest surprise here. The series has proven to be a reliable performer for the network.

It is currently the network's #8 series in the demo in most recent live + same day results, but it reached syndication levels with its most recent fourth season.

That being said, it's surprising CBS is not offering up another season of the show, given the decent ratings after such a long wait between seasons.

Broke, which marked Pauley Perrette's return to CBS, started with decent ratings, but it is currently averaging 5.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The numbers are not great, and it was always on the fence for renewal or cancellation.

Carol's Second Act is the network's lowest-rated comedy series, so it was clear it was headed for cancellation all season long.

The network gave it a full season to see if it could grow, but the early response was not positive, even if the show did improve as it progressed.

Tommy, starring Edie Falco, has been a weak performer on Thursdays, but it did show signs of life in recent airings.

Unfortunately, it was too little, too late, and CBS will not be giving the show another chance next season.

NCIS (and its spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans), Blue Bloods, 60 Minutes, All Rise, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Unicorn, S.W.A.T., Bull, SEAL Team, MacGyver, FBI, FBI Most Wanted, The Neighborhood, Magnum P.I,, 48 Hours, and Undercover Boss were all renewed this afternoon.

They join previously announced renewals of Young Sheldon, Mom, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Evil.

CBS brought Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0, God Friended Me, and Madam Secretary to conclusions this season.

What are your thoughts on these cancellations?

Will you miss any of the shows?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.