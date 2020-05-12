Chicago PD Set to Kill Off Pivotal Character

Chicago PD was one of several TV shows to wrap up its season early in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago PD Season 7 completed 20 out of 22 episodes, and as a result, some of the big storylines planned for the original finale are being carried over to Chicago PD Season 8.

TV Line has confirmed that had the season completed production, fans would have witnessed the murder of "someone we know."

While many TV shows are overlooking their unaired finales to plan things for their next seasons, the death is still in the cards for one character.

Chicago PD showrunner Rick Eid explained to the outlet that the development will likely be nestled into the early episodes of Chicago PD Season 8.

It sounds like the scripts for these two missing episodes will be scrapped, allowing producers to pick and choose how to craft the storylines for the coming season.

Still, it's unsettling to know that one of the characters are being killed off. Unfortunately, we don't know whether it is a recurring player getting the death edit or one of the more permanent cast members.

PD is the grittier of the three Chicago dramas, having killed plenty of characters off in grisly ways, so we're sure this death will help form the big mystery of the next season.

As for when Chicago PD Season 8 could see the light of day, we don't know.

NBC is expected to announce its fall schedule imminently, but it is expected that the returning scripted shows will be pushed to 2021.

The Covid-19 shutdown looks set to continue for at least the next few months. This means that the likelihood of scripted originals being ready for the fall season is slim.

Fox has already drafted in Spectrum's L.A.'s Finest to prop up its scripted roster in the fall, while The CW has added CBS All Access drama Tell Me a Story, DC Universe's Swamp Thing, and some other series.

