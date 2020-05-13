DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 11 Review: Freaks and Geeks

Going Greek had a couple of meanings on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 11.

The Legends grew closer and closer to actually using the Loom of Fate, but first they needed to acquire the Chalice of Dionysus from the god himself in order to do so.

It proved to be a bit of a challenge for them because of Dion's suspicions that using the Loom would diminish the amount of partying in the world, but with the help of the newest addition to the Legends they are now one step closer to victory.

Astra was the primary focus of the hour as she was hesitant to be buddy-buddy with the rest of the group.

She has been alone her whole life, and thanks to a childhood spent in hell, Astra is definitely not quick to trust anyone. As a matter of fact, her survival depended on her being closed off to people.

Look, when I joined the Legends, I was a punk, alright? And there wasn't a rule that I couldn't break. And guess what? I still am. I just don't need to hurt people to survive anymore because I have them. Charlie

While her behavior at the beginning of the episode may have induced an eye roll or two among the Legends and the audience, Charlie was determined to not give up on her.

Charlie and Astra are a bit alike in some ways, but the most prominent one is that they both resisted joining the Legends because of their trust issues.

Thanks to Charlie's character growth and her ability to connect to Astra, Astra finally came around and saw that being a Legend was not so bad after all. Unfortunately, that was short-lived when Lachesis showed up.

Astra was finally beginning to let down her walls and let herself have some belief that she could find a place with the Legends -- a place that would be welcomed with open arms if I had anything to say about it.

Astra became the person she is because of her terrible past. She became a villain because of her circumstances, not because she is inherently evil.

That's Dion. He was the head of the Sigmas when I was in school. The guy hasn't aged a day. We have so much in common. Nate

She is the perfect character to have a redemption story because of this. There was a time when she was good when her mother was alive. And isn't becoming a Legend all about redemption?

Not only would she add more girl power to the team, but we can already see the beginnings of great dynamics between her and different members of the team.

But of course, she must be met with adversity along the way, and that adversity's name is Lachesis. Lachesis is bound to make things hard for Astra, whether that is making her do her bidding or just making her life hell in general.

Now that all of the Legends, minus Zari (shoutout to the writers for keeping being Muslim a part of Zari's story), have drunk from the Chalice of Dionysus, things are about to get crazy.

They are all literal gods, even if it is for only one day. If all of them using the Loom does not work, there is no telling what will.

Since there are still a few episodes to go until DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 comes to an end, it would probably be fair to say that they are not successful in using the Loom while they are immortal beings.

Plus, there is the fact that Lachesis showed up at the end to surprise Astra and will probably play a hand in stopping them from using the Loom to change their fates.

If anything, it is going to be interesting to watch the Legends use their new godly powers and probably epically fail in the process.

Sara seems to have adapted very well to being blind, but given the fact that her blindness also came with the power to see the future and that she has always been a badass warrior, was there ever any doubt?

They will most likely reverse her blindness when they use the Loom of Fate, but there is not really a huge difference between the before and now.

I'm already a blind, time-traveling paragon who can see the future, so might as well just add wannabe god to the list. Sara

As witnessed on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 10, she can still fight like it's nobody's business. And she absolutely schooled Dion in the weirdest game of beer pong I have ever seen.

Basically, Sara is Sara no matter if she can see or not. And her new power just makes her ten times cooler than she was, which was already pretty amazing.

The girl power was off the charts as the women of the Legends banded together and formed a sorority to save the day.

All of the women are from extremely different backgrounds and personalities, yet they mesh together so well and are a joy to watch.

From Zari and Ava to Charlie and Sara, their relationships are a highlight of the show.

Ava: This book says that Merlin used the Philosopher's Stone.

Charlie: Pshh, that thing's as real as Santa.

Nate: Shh, Gary's in the room.

And while Charlie and Astra were at odds for the majority of the episode, even they were able to overcome their differences and work together to get the Chalice of Dionysus.

It just goes to show you that a television show can feature strong female relationships and still be an amazing and entertaining show.

While all the craziness at the fraternities and sororities were happening, Mick and Lita's father-daughter relationship continued to strengthen.

They awkwardly treaded around one another during the campus tour because they thought the other might be embarrassed by them.

Man: Where did you study?

Mick: Iron Heights.

Woman: Haven't heard of it.

But once they were honest with one another, and after a time-traveling trip where Mick donated money to the school to get his name on a building, they realized they had more in common than once thought.

It has been awesome to see their relationship develop over the past couple of episodes because it has added more depth to Mick's character. Plus, Lita is a great character that constantly challenges him.

Who would have ever thought that Mick Rory, AKA Heat Wave, would become a father?

