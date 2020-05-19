FOX Announces Fate of Last Man Standing

It was touch and go for a while there, but Last Man Standing has been renewed!

FOX made the announcement Tuesday morning, while also making The Resident's Season 4 renewal official.

The network has renewed Last Man Standing for the 2020-2021 season, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment.

Last Man Standig, starring Tim Allen, will enter its third season on FOX, and ninth in total.

“THE RESIDENT and LAST MAN STANDING are such important parts of FOX, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” said Thorn in a statement.

“We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”

Last Man Standing averages more than eight million Multi-Platform viewers, and is FOX’s most-watched comedy.

The series ranks among the season’s Top 10 comedies among Adults 18-49, Adults 18-34 and male/female components, Adults 25-54, Adults 35-49, Men 18-49, Men 35-49, and Teens.

The hit comedy follows Mike Baxter (Allen), a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, Vanessa, Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, Kristin, Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, Mandy, Christoph Sanders as Mike’s charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy’s husband, Kyle, Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, Ryan, Jonathan Adams as Mike’s neighbor and co-worker, Chuck, Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa’s live-in foreign exchange student, Jen, and Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, Ed.

The shows join 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Bless the Harts, Bob's Burger's, Family Guy, Duncanville, and The Simpsons on the networks 2020-21 schedule.

Outmatched and Prodigal Son remain on the bubble at the network.

Of the two, Prodigal Son stands a good chance at renewal.

