Good Witch Season 6 Episode 1 Review: The Anniversary

Yes, it really has been that long since Cassie and Sam got married, and on Good Witch Season 6 Episode 1, the blissfully wed couple celebrates their anniversary.

Of course, they're rarely alone, and their anniversary isn't any different. With a new mysterious guest in the house and a visit from Nick, they've got their hands full as always.

I'd also like to take a moment to welcome any Earpers who made their way here because of Kat Barrell's addition to the cast. She's sporting a fresh and natural hair color and blends in very well with the other cast members. But hey, I know she always stands out, and you won't be disappointed as the season progresses. I'm sure of it!

And while we're busy sharing good news, let's also get out of the way how much I appreciate that we're starting Good Witch Season 6 with Stephanie's and Abigail's loves intact!

There were too many times when they met new men only for them to break up in between seasons for reasons like casting conflicts. Donovan and Adam are good eggs, and I'm thrilled they returned for more fun in Middletown.

And really, can Donovan leave when he's got a mother so ensconced in the Middleton activities? No!

In the season premiere, Dotty Donovan is very busy getting under Martha's skin as the two go toe to toe in their quest to become owners of the Roderick Donovan mansion.

Isn't it strange that we've never heard of this mansion before, and now two women are fighting for it? It makes sense for both of them, too. Dotty is after a family property, and Martha wants it as the new Mayor's residence.

I have to wonder if she means the Tisdale residence. Will she really want to give it up if future runs for mayor leave her outside of that office?

Her confidence never fails, though, and if anyone dared to take her on, they'd have one helluva fight on their hands. It would make this Dotty business look like playtime. She's lost the job once, and she won't lose it again.

Abigail: No one told me about the hidden safe when I was mayor.

When I chatted with Catherine Bell, she said the adults would step up as stories revolved around them, but I forgot to ask about more mysteries. We already have the Middleton treasure and the Merriwick/Davenport curse, and now it seems Roderick's mansion will play into each of them.

Mysteries are more robust than ever in Middleton.

Cassie's influence is driving people in many different directions, and I have to wonder how much she knows about the treasure and the curse. She has just enough insight to persuade her friends and family to take the next step in their adventures, but does she already know the outcome, too?

Abigail isn't typically very far behind her cousin, but the curse is throwing her for a loop. She's in the midst of one of those situations where as soon as you bring up something, it's all around you.

You'll spot a car that you love, and suddenly, you'll see them all around not because the numbers have changed but because you've become aware of them.

We get pounded with what could be considered negative thoughts all the time, but until we feel the world is out to get us, we don't pay much attention. Now, Abigail feels set up from every direction.

The fortune cookies were funny, especially with Cassie reading them aloud.

Teasing her cousin about the cookies helped Abigail get her fear under control.

Abigail: Have you ever heard of a misfortune cookie?

Although it is rather concerning that one of the Middleton Treasure gems is cracked and apparently ties directly into the validity and lasting success fo the curse.

We keep hearing so much about the family ancestors that it would be a lot of fun to get them on canvas. With the Roderick house, why not start shooting some historical scenes with the actors we already know and love?

Whether they use Cassie and Sam or Abigail and Donovan, the stories would become more than stories if they played out before our eyes.

If Abigail and Donovan are still battling their curse to secure their love, Stephanie and Adam are doing quite well in their relationship.

Blogger Lisa's investment in the food truck became more than a silent partnership, and she proved that writing about something isn't as easy as doing it. I'm not going to be a screenwriter or an actor anytime soon, so stay in your lane makes sense.

I'm curious why Cassie urged Stephanie to give credence to some of Lisa's ideas. She normally only does that knowing the outcome will be worth the effort. In this case, Lisa's Monte Cristo sandwiches were awful.

Was the outcome of Lisa selling her ownership back to Stephanie the point? Wasn't Lisa her partner because Stephanie didn't have the money to buy out Vincent when he went back to sea?

It hasn't been that long that Stephanie should have come into a windfall of cash. Maybe the timing is right for Adam to invest. He's already more of a partner to her than she could have asked.

Speaking of great partners, Sam and Cassie have a once-in-a-lifetime love. Cassie floored Sam with her thoughtful anniversary gift, which must have been a lot of effort to track down and quite expensive to boot.

Abigail: How did your interview with Martha go?

Joy: She told you we met.

Abigail: Let's go with that.

Sam's gift of jewelry, although lovely, suddenly seemed too impersonal. What made me laugh was that Sam went right back to the jewelry store again, looking for another gift.

If Nick hadn't come home for the weekend lamenting his new love, Sam wouldn't have realized the advice he was giving to Nick was the same he needed. With love as perfect as Sam and Cassie's, sometimes the best gifts include revisiting what got you this far.

I still remember Cassie helping Sam open his front door like it was yesterday. That they relived it on their anniversary was perfect.

But that wasn't nearly as delightful as Cassie and Sam realizing that after a year being married, they're beginning to show signs of being together. Cassie even understands Sam's sense of humor, giving back as good as she gets.

Sam: It's finally happened.

Cassie: What?

Sam: You've adopted my sense of humor.

All of which brings us to the newest member of Team Good Witch! We may not know who she is yet, but Cassie and Abigail seem to have a shared knowledge of the girl staying at Grey House.

Martha: Why aren't I seeing pizza?

Joy: Because I'm not the pizza delivery person.

Martha: Then who are you?

Joy came with an agenda that included getting as much information on Cassie, Abigail, and Grey House as possible. She has a sincere interest in all things Merriwick, including the curse.

Joy is like a sponge soaking up the family history, and since she came armed with notes about them and went to great lengths to record conversations and locate historical artifacts, we know she's not just any guest.

Have you connected any dots yet? How do you think Joy will fit into Middleton and Cassie's and Abigail's lives?

