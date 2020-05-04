Watch Good Witch Online: Season 6 Episode 1

How did the first wedding anniversary pan out?

Cassie and Sam were still in bliss on Good Witch Season 6 Episode 1 as they tried to make sense of the changes in town. 

Those Fines Really Ad Up - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Cassie welcomed Grey House guest Joy, who seemed to be spying on the Merriwicks. 

After some digging, she realized that she wanted to know more about it before it was too late. 

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 1 Quotes

Adam: It's Cassie. She's gonna love anything that comes from you.
Sam: I don't want it to be just anything. I want it to be-
Adam: Better than Paul McCartney.
Sam: Better than Paul McCartney.

Adam: Oh, nice.
Sam: As nice as handwritten lyrics signed by Paul McCartney?
Adam: Ooh. Definitely not.
Sam: You call that helpful?

