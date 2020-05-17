Good Witch Season 6 Episode 3 Review: The Clock

This season is shaping up to be one of my favorites.

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 3 is a perfect example of how dramatically the show has changed since the kids departed for college.

Many of the adult characters who formerly languished in the background are getting full-blown stories, and I love it!

Since the beginning of Good Witch Season 6, George has been featured prominently in two storylines. The first helped to introduce Joy, and the latest takes us back to his youth as he survived battle in the Army.

George has the biggest heart. He proves it every day with little things around Grey House and the way he cares deeply for his family, but now we know he was a war hero and remains a hero today.

I've never fully understood how Purple Hearts are awarded, but it didn't surprise me that Harry would want to share the award he received because George saved his life, a life he was willing to put on the line for his friend again.

Even Sam was taken aback by how easily George decided his friend's life was worth the risk of kidney donation.

And when it wasn't a match, I got worried that Sam might have discovered something abnormal in George's bloodwork. If you read my interview with James Denton, then you know he teased an upcoming medical issue for one of our beloved citizens of Middleton.

But, it appears we can cross George off the list.

Martha's story was, as usual, a hoot. "The Importance of Being Martha" perfectly describes the unending confidence Martha has in herself.

Martha: I'm on the hunt for blurbs.

Adam: Oh. I didn't know it was blurb season. Permalink: Oh. I didn't know it was blurb season.

Who knew she'd lose that confidence so easily when she started writing her life story? She has many accomplishments that should make her proud, but we all view ourselves a little harshly every once in a while.

Here's a very important question. Why didn't I know that Stephanie was divorced?? Was it revealed in the movies, or is it mentioned so rarely that I lost track of it?

As soon as things start flourishing with Adam, she finds herself face to face with her ex, Wes, again. If you've ever broken up with someone, then you know that it's not easy to find them in your lives again.

It's even harder if you hold any kind of a torch for them. Stephanie has Adam, but I'm beginning to wonder if Wes was really as interested in selling the cabin as he indicated.

I mean, yes, he wanted to do that, but was he more interested in reintroducing himself to Stephanie?

If nothing else, Wes' presence seemed to drive home to Adam that he's got something wonderful with Stephanie that he doesn't want to lose.

Adam: I have a confession to make.

Stephanie: The chaplain has a confession to make. Hmm. This should be interesting.

Adam: I was, I was a little jealous of you being up there with Wes. Permalink: I was, I was a little jealous of you being up there with Wes.

Adam and Sam's friendship makes me so happy. I can't stop talking about it. Adam was struggling with his supposed lack of jealousy, but Sam steered him straight. If he weren't jealous at least a little bit, he wouldn't have brought it up.

Only a true friend can find in you the things you are missing. I can't wait to see what else is in store for Sam and Adam. I think I know what's in store for Adam and Stephanie.

I've said it before -- they're the real deal, and they're going all the way.

Abigail and Donovan are neck and neck with Steph and Adam on solidifying their love for each other. It does worry me a little bit that Donovan is running for governor since their relationship is still so new, though.

It won't be easy for them to find time for each other when he's got a lot of political pressure for fundraisers and meetings and all of that. It should be interesting.

The writing on Good Witch is as clever as always, and everything about Abigail and Donovan's song unfolded beautifully. I have to wonder at the board in the writers' room, keeping track of so many story threads.

They get interwoven throughout different plots so seamlessly, but it can't possibly be as easy as it appears.

Abigail reaching into every direction to stimulate her memory about the song was sweet, but that he said something that opened her mind to the recollection was even sweeter.

Even better? Their song is a classic and will never go out of style.

There was plenty of room in the hour for Cassie and Sam to relish their relationship, too. They support each other in so many ways, and they always recognize when the other needs a boost.

Cassie, of course, recognizes that in almost everyone, but it's still inspirational watching her take seemingly small moments and make something special from them.

By choosing the watch at the estate sale, she affected Sam's heart personally and professionally and helped to reunite lost love.

Cassie: Whatcha doin'?

Sam: Looking at information on emotional support dogs. Patient at the hospital had one today.

Cassie: Pretty amazing, right?

Sam: I'll say. I saw this guy do a complete 180 after seeing this dog.

Cassie: And now you're thinking of starting an emotional support program at the hospital.

Sam: I am. What else am I thinking?

Cassie: That you can't wait to open this gift that I got you.

Sam: Uh! I love how I think.

Permalink: Uh! I love how I think.

It's doubtful many of us could match that achievement, but if we just pay attention to the little things like she did with Sam and his watch, there are a lot of different facets of life that we might be able to impact.

Joy is going to have to learn how to make the right impacts on others and not just think of her personal gain. Cassie and Abigail have their hands full with the headstrong young woman, but we've seen how Cassie influenced Abigail into the beautiful woman she is now, so there's nothing to worry about.

I don't know if you've recognized the difference this season, but with Joy's addition, the Merriwick Magic is getting called upon more often.

Merriwick powers unite. Abigail Permalink: Merriwick powers unite.

Merriwick powers unite brought a smile to my face. It reminded me of Charmed OG back in the day, and there's nothing I like more than spirited women with magical charms!

The way Cassie and Abigail welcomed their cousin into the family was one of my favorite scenes in the series so far.

Part of the reason I am so enjoying Joy's arrival is that it puts Abigail into the same position as Cassie when Abigail first arrived. She, too, had to grow into the woman she is now, and she knows first hand how beneficial Cassie's guidance was to her.

Joy: I don't like losing.

Cassie: No one does.

Joy: You don't get it.

Abigail: Are you sure she's the one who doesn't get it?

Cassie: You clearly have a gift ... for darts.

Joy: I did what I needed to do.

Cassie: You did what you wanted to do. Permalink: You did what you wanted to do.

Watching her pass on all that she learned from Cassie is remarkable. And Sarah Power nails every scene, so the more involved she gets with everything, the better the show will be for it.

Abigail: It's tough, isn't it?

Joy: What?

Abigail: You're used to doing things your own way.

Joy: Well, when you're on your own, you do what you gotta do.

Abigail: I get it, believe me. But you're part of a family now.

Joy: So I'm just supposed to change who I am?

Abigail: No, but you may want to change the way you look at things. Cassie's just looking out for you.

Joy: It's been a long time since anyone's done that.

Abigail: Well, you're a Merriwick now. That's how we roll. Permalink: Well, you're a Merriwick now. That's how we roll.

It didn't take long for Joy to run into a fella who revealed her wild side, but she never expected Cassie to outmatch her attempt to con Carter.

Merriwicks need strong men on their side, and while it would be awfully quick for Joy to find someone that interests her just when she arrives in Middleton, Cassie followed a similar path with Jake. When you know, you know.

I'm looking forward to seeing him again. And if you want to know more about this episode and Joy's arrival to town, keep an eye on TV Fanatic for my interview with Kat Barrell this week.

She's a lot of fun to chat with, so I can't wait to share the conversation with you.

It's your turn! Have you noticed a difference in the newest season?

Is Wes just going to leave Stephanie alone now that the cabin is sold?

Will Sam begin an emotional support program at the hospital?

Are you enjoying Abigail nurturing Joy in the same way Cassie once nurtured her?

Hit the comments and share your thoughts. And don't forget that you can watch Good Witch online right here via TV Fanatic!

