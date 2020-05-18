Watch Good Witch Online: Season 6 Episode 3

Did Stephanie find a way to connect with her ex?

On Good Witch Season 6 Episode 3, there was much tension in town when Wes arrived to pack up their shared cabin.

Where did they leave things?

Meanwhile, Cassie, Abigail, and Joy browsed an estate sale, where Joy hoped to find a clock for Martha's renovation.

Elsewhere, Cassie learned something new about her daughter.

Use the video above to watch Good Witch online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.