Watch Good Witch Online: Season 6 Episode 3

Did Stephanie find a way to connect with her ex?

On Good Witch Season 6 Episode 3, there was much tension in town when Wes arrived to pack up their shared cabin. 

Took You Long Enough - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 3

Where did they leave things?

Meanwhile, Cassie, Abigail, and Joy browsed an estate sale, where Joy hoped to find a clock for Martha's renovation. 

Elsewhere, Cassie learned something new about her daughter. 

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 3 Quotes

Cassie is a Merriwick, and Merriwicks have a knack for making the impossible possible.

Martha

Cassie: The first thing you should know about being a Merriwick-
Abigail: We drink a lot of tea.
Joy: Well, I guess it's a good thing I'm not a coffee drinker.
Abigail: It would be a deal-breaker.

