How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 14 Review: Annalise Keating Is Dead

Why didn’t every single episode have Annalise’s wildly raw and entertaining voiceovers?

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 14 was the gift that kept on giving, and the perfect set-up to what is sure to be a riveting, can’t miss hour of the beloved series.

You guys better prepare yourselves now, because it’s obvious this thing is going to go out in a blaze of glory.

Annalise’s trial has been looming over the back half of the final season, and things finally started rolling.

The lead up to the trail was brilliant, as we got Annalise’s voiceover walking us through what she would typically be telling her clients on the first day of trial. Except now, she was telling herself.

Annalise has tried insanely hard cases that she’s had no business winning, and she brought a case before the Supreme Court. But nothing could prepare you for her own murder trial.

You're Annalise damn Keating. You got this. Permalink: You're Annalise damn Keating. You got this.

Permalink: You're Annalise damn Keating. You got this.

But as we were reminded multiple times, this is Annalise freaking Keating. She lost her lawyer on the first day and still swooped in with a killer opening statement, and a plan to break the very students she’s always set out to protect.

It’s crazy how unlikable Connor and Michaela have become so quickly.

Even when everyone was ranting and raving about Annalise and blaming her for every poor decision they ever made, they were still always on the same side. But that’s not the case anymore.

Connor and Michaela have accepted their fates, and they got up on the stand spewing lie after lie.

Sam’s death seems like ages ago, but the flashbacks were a good reminder of just how chaotic that night was. It spiraled out of control rather quickly, but in the end, everyone decided to cover up Sam's death.

Annalise wasn’t whispering in their ears. And she most certainly didn’t tell Wes to murder him.

It had to be torturous for Annalise to sit there and listen to the two of them just make up things. Then you add Laurel to the mix, and well, it was not looking good for Annalise at all.

Annalise was fighting back against Michaela and Connor with everything she had, but it was hard to see her winning any of those rounds. And Laurel’s testimony was liable to push things completely off the rails.

Laurel has been a frustrating character throughout the show. And her reappearance was met with a tepid reaction from me, as she was cleared deployed by Lanford to lie and lie some more.

The only one who could maybe get through to her was Frank due to their complicated past. After everything that happened between them, it felt almost wrong for Laurel to butter Frank up and tell him she missed him and what a great father figure he had been to Christopher.

Laurel did was she thought was best for herself and her son when she disappeared, and you can’t fault her for that. But she left a lot of people who cared about her behind, and she didn’t seem overly concerned about that.

Don't testify against Annalise. You owe me that. to Laurel} Permalink: Don't testify against Annalise. You owe me that.

Permalink: Don't testify against Annalise. You owe me that.

It didn’t seem like Laurel was going to back out of her deal, but when she got on the stand she shocked the world by doing the right thing. Again, Annalise is far from innocent, but let us not pretend that she was sleeping with Wes and convinced him to kill Sam for her.

Even with Laurel flipping though, Annalise felt she needed to play her last remaining card; Hannah Keating.

After THAT shocking secret came out at the end of How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 13, you just knew Annalise was going to try to spin it in her favor.

By essentially blackmailing Hannah, she could get another witness on her side and bolster her defense that the Castillo’s and the governor were out to get her.

But because nothing ever goes according to plan, Hannah ended up very dead. And all preliminary signs point to Frank.

On the one hand, you can’t blame Bonnie for telling Frank the truth, because she loves him. Sure, his speech to her in the parking garage was god awful (pro tip; don’t start a conversation with the person you love by saying you also love someone else), but she didn’t want to lie to him anymore.

If they’re going to make an honest go of it than she should be telling him the truth as he did with her.

But this is Frank. He’s reactionary and emotional. Finding out something like that would send any sane person spiraling. And again, this is Frank.

We don’t know for sure that Frank pulled that trigger, but he has to be the number one suspect at this point.

Now without Hannah, where does that leave Annalise?

It appears Nate is trying to inadvertently help her by getting Jorge to flip on the governor, but who knows. He’s a complete wildcard, and if his master plan doesn’t work, he could easily get up on the stand and be another sheep for the FBI.

But maybe none of this matters, because Annalise is supposedly dead.

The #WhoKilledAnnalise subplot has largely been ignored as of late because there’s been so much going on. But there’s only one hour left, so we have to get some resolution on that front.

Does she even make it to the end of the trial? Does she fake her death for real and spend the rest of her days on a tropical island?

Whatever happens next, it’s been one hell of a good time these past six years. And I’m not ready for it to end.

Everything Else You Need To Know

Both Michaela and Laurel negotiating probation and Connor not is pretty tragic. Of all the Keating 5, they were always the two who looked out for themselves the most.

Gabriel came back for one last sad moment with Michaela, and it would have meant more if we’d seen anything from them over the last few episodes. I’d started to forget they were even a couple at one point.

Tegan and Annalise have always had tremendous chemistry, and trying to showcase Tegan’s feelings now is disappointing. We could have had more time with them exploring something, and we were robbed of that.

Christopher really grew up!

One last time because I have to, WHERE IS WES? There are so many things to cover in the finale, and the Wes question better be more than just a footnote.

There’s been ups and downs throughout the six seasons, but overall this show has been high quality, relevant television that brought a lot of entertainment and conversation into our homes. Are you ready to say goodbye?

There’s only an hour to go, and a lot to learn. What’s the number one question you want to be answered?

Is it who killed Annalise?

Or perhaps who killed Hannah?

Or do you want to know more about Wes?

And where do you think everyone ends up when all is said and done?

Leave me a comment with all your thoughts. And please watch How to Get Away with Murder online before this iconic series comes to an end!

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.