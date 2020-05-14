How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 15 Review: Stay

Six seasons of blood, mayhem, betrayal, and murder has brought us here.

We've reached the end of an era. And How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 15 gave us a finale to remember.

But will it be remembered for the right reasons?

Only you can decide how you feel about the finale, but I think we can all agree that they packed A LOT into the final hour of this iconic series.

For as big a focus as the trial was throughout the final set of episodes, it sure did get wrapped up quickly.

Nate's master plan to get Jorge to flip on the Governor was a massive failure, and the Governor's time on the stand only landed a minor win for Annalise's trial.

The Hannah recording was able to insert some doubt about the Governor's claim that she had absolutely no idea who Hannah and Xavier were, but it wasn't going to be enough to get the job done.

She needed more, and she got more from both Nate's testimony and her persuasive closing argument.

Nate finally decided to stop playing the martyr and acting like he was above it all. And all I can say is it's about time.

Nate's constant 'I'm better than everyone' act was getting old, and his decision to step up and tell the truth on the stand was his way of taking responsibility for his role in everything that has happened over the years.

When you think about it, he doesn't owe Annalise anything. Their relationship has been fraught with deception and pain, but he told the truth for himself. Nate's been a frustrating character for a long while, but at least he can sleep at night knowing he wasn't a pawn for the FBI.

Michaela and Connor can't relate.

Considering how much of this series revolved around those two, they were barely a factor in the finale.

While Connor was willing to lie on the stand, he's always accepted the fact that he deserves to be punished in some way. It would be somewhat admirable if he took the Nate route and told the truth.

But he didn't, and he was headed to jail, even after Oliver's hail mary.

Connor and Oliver's relationship has been a mess, like most everyone's relationships on this show. But to see Connor break Oliver's heart as a means of saving him was equal parts sad and confusing.

Oliver made some threats, but did anyone think he wasn't going to wait for Connor? He would have waited forever, but Connor deciding to let him go free didn't feel right or even necessary.

Perhaps it was a way to show Connor being selfless, which is something he's often struggled with, but I'm not sure it landed how it was intended.

Michaela stayed true to Michaela and had zero regrets about the things she did. Michaela's life has hard, and she struggled for a long time. She wasn't going to throw away years and years of hard work when she didn't have to.

You can understand her plight, but it still doesn't make perjury and slandering a woman who didn't commit a single murder okay.

In the end, Michaela walked away from the trial alone. And she had no one to blame but herself. She put her ambition above her humanity.

But back to the trial, Annalise won, and that was always the way that case should have gone. Annalise's closing argument was a long time coming and a chance for her to be free finally.

She freely admitted to her shortcomings while also highlighting her strengths. She's a warrior, survivor, and a teacher. She's never been a murderer.

Having the hour start with the gunshots ringing out was typical How To Get Away With Murder. As was the red herrings sprinkled throughout here (and the season for that matter).

We seemed poised to watch someone unload on Annalise outside of the courtroom, and see her pass away mere moments after winning the biggest trial of her life. But things went a different and tragic way.

I should have seen Frank and Bonnie's story ending this way, given the trajectory of the relationship during How To Get Away With Murder Season 6.

They had FINALLY reached a place of mutual understanding and love, and they both seemed like they were right at the door of happiness. But it all came crashing down when Bonnie told Frank about his parents.

Bonnie thought she was doing the right thing by telling Frank the truth. And can you be mad at her for that?

She knows Frank better than anyone, and while she had to know it would affect Frank in a slew of different ways, she never could have prepared herself for Frank's fast downward spiral.

One sharp criticism I have of the finale is how little time we got to sit with everyone's emotions. The biggest thing to ever happen to Frank got about three total minutes of screentime. And he only got a very brief goodbye with both Annalise and Bonnie.

This overarching theme of people trying to please Annalise has never been more true than in Frank and Bonnie's case. They've lived a considerable part of their adult lives trying to make Annalise happy. It's cost them their happiness, and in the end, it cost them their lives.

As soon as Frank showed up in the crowd outside the courtroom, it was like the air left my body. I knew he was going to die, and as Bonnie got closer and closer to him, it just felt like tragedy was moments away.

Killing the Governor in broad daylight was a suicide mission, and Frank knew that. But he had to make things right for Annalise.

He literally laid dying on the pavement, using his final words to make sure that Annalise knew he would die, making sure that he did right by her.

Bonnie's subsequent death was the real shocker, but Bonnie would have never been able to live without Frank. That doesn't mean there's anything bittersweet about them dying together. They were on the cusp of something neither one of them had ever honestly had the opportunity to experience.

And it's tragically ironic that one truth ended it all for them.

I almost wish the episode had ended right there because the twist at the end felt like we were being deceived and satisfied simultaneously.

Annalise Keating was indeed dead, but it wasn't the Annalise of the present day.

It wasn't all that shocking if we're honest, and it's sure to go down as a controversial decision on the part of the show.

Who killed Annalise was the driving force of the season, and the answer is presumably no one. Unless I missed something, she wasn't killed, but instead, she just died, after living out the rest of her days with love affairs and mentorship.

The decision to bring in literal Wes but have him be Christopher Castillo was a move I did not see coming. And frankly, it's hard to say whether it was a beautiful full-circle moment or a cheap one.

Knowing that Annalise was able to forge a bond with Wes's son and the child he helped bring into this world is an incredibly touching thing to think about.

Annalise loved Wes and always felt as if she had failed him. It's beautiful to think she took his son in and helped shape him into the man he became (which from what little we saw was most likely good).

But it also felt like one final gotcha moment.

Though the throwback to How To Get Away With Murder Season 1 with Wes's son bike riding onto campus and walking into THAT classroom as a teacher left me in absolute tears.

In the end, we can only hope that Annalise found some form of peace. That she was at ease with the woman she was, and that she was able to find happiness within herself.

It's what she always deserved.

Everything Else You Need To Know

Seeing everyone older was a nice touch, but it really set in how many people were missing from that funeral, and never got to live a full life.

Michaela becoming a judge was what she always set out to do, and was the way her story was always supposed to end.

That Connor and Oliver reunited was expected and excellent. A love like theirs was meant to survive.

I like to imagine Laurel and Annalise became close in the end and leaned on each other. They always had a deeper bond that got strengthened through Christopher, and it's nice to think that got rekindled.

We missed out on seeing Tegan and Annalise try to be in a relationship. We got robbed!

By my count, we got the answers to all the relevant questions. Was there anything we didn't get answered?

Never seeing another episode of this series doesn't feel real yet. It's been a staple for the past six years, and it will live on as one of the wildest nighttime dramas we've ever had.

Buoyed by the force of nature that is Viola Davis, this was an incredible series to cover, and I'm personally going to miss it tremendously.

So, one last time, please let me know all your thoughts in the comments. What worked in the finale and what didn't work.

Did you feel satisfied by the finale?

Or were you disappointed?

