Katy Keene, Green Arrow & the Canaries, and The 100 Prequel in Limbo at The CW

The CW may have announced its schedule for the 2020-22 season, but there were some shows missing from the list of announcements from the network.

Katy Keene, which wraps its freshman season tonight, has been left in limbo.

The Riverdale spinoff, which stars Lucy Hale as the titular character, has not been given word on its future.

Deadline is reporting that the network will not be making a decision on the future of the show for a few weeks yet, and it will all come down to the streaming numbers.

The CW has full stacking rights of the episode, meaning that all episodes are available to stream on The CW's digital platform.

It is also getting a second streaming home on HBO Max, but the linear numbers have been soft, with the show averaging around 500,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating among adults 18-49.

As a spinoff of Riverdale, the network probably expected better.

“The linear ratings have been soft but we have seen some good streaming viewership,” Mark Pedowitz, The CW's CEO, said of the series.

“We’ll make a decision in a few weeks.”

The good news is that the network has extended the options on the cast, meaning that a renewal should not be ruled out.

Ahead of the series debut, it was announced that The CW had ordered 13 scripts for a potential second season.

Meanwhile, Arrow's spinoff, Green Arrow & the Canaries, and stars Arrow vets Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy, and Kat McNamara, has not learned whether it is coming to the air.

The potential series aired as a backdoor pilot on Arrow earlier this season, and was considered a shoo-in for a slot on the schedule.

With Arrow ending, it seemed like the network wanted to keep the franchise alive.

The 100's prequel pilot has not aired, but May is typically the time when networks make pickup decisions.

However, Pedowitz said on a conference call that each of the projects were still in consideration.

“They are very much in active discussions to see what we can do. I’ve had many discussions with Warner Bros, we have a strategy involved, hopefully we can pull it off,” he said.

Kung Fu, The Republic Of Sarah, Superman and Lois, and Walker have all been ordered as the network's new shows for next season.

What are your thoughts on all of this?

Do you want any of these shows on the schedule next season?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.