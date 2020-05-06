Killing Eve Boss Explains Latest Shocking Twist: 'It’s Far Better to Do Something Dramatic'

The men are dropping like flies on BBC America's Killing Eve.

On Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4, Niko was seemingly killed off by Dasha after moving to Poland.

In a truly bonkers scene, he was attacked with a pitchfork upon Eve's arrival.

Vilanelle was framed for the crime, likely setting up some more dangerous encounters between her and Eve.

Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Niko has been fortunate to have survived this long.

If you watch Killing Eve online, there have been many instances in which Owen McDonnell's alter ego could have been killed off, but he always managed to survive the dangerous encounters.

"At some point, Niko probably had to get it," she said. "And it's far better to do something dramatic with him than it is for him to just file for divorce.

"Having Dasha dispatch him felt right because back actually in season 1 you got a sense that Niko wasn't long for this world and we even started thinking then about how he might go."

She continued, "And lovely Owen, who we adore, had always realised that he was wandering around with something very dangerous hanging over his head."

"But as the story progressed, it is probably right that it wasn't Villanelle who did it. And perhaps in trying to frame Villanelle, Dasha doesn't understand as well as she thinks she does what the dynamic is between Eve and Villanelle."

The showrunner did not "confirm, one way or another whether [the] character is dead or not," which makes sense.

TV shows want audiences to tune in with the hope of a last-minute save.

Gentle did open up about McDonnell's reaction to the news.

"Owen's reaction was, 'I always knew it was coming. I just never quite knew how. Or when'," she recalled. "Owen is fantastic."

"He's a fabulous actor, a very generous and loyal human being. And he gets a great episode."

Nico's supposed death comes just a handful of episodes after Kenny, who was killed off on Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1.

Where do you stand on this, Killing Eve Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Killing Eve continues Sundays on BBC America and AMC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.