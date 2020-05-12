Kung Fu Reboot, The Republic of Sarah Score Series Orders at The CW

The CW is adding two more new series to its 2020-21 primetime slate.

The network has handed series orders to Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah.

Both shows scored pilot orders back in January.

They join Arrowverse spinoff Superman & Lois and the Jared Padalecki-led Walker, Texas Ranger reboot as the freshman class of The CW’s 2020-21 schedule.

The latter two shows both nabbed straight-to-series orders in January.

"A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China," on the untitled Kung Fu reboot.

"But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice -- all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her," reads the logline.

The seies is inspired by the 1972-75 ABC series

Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma, Kheng Nua Tan, Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang, and Eddie Liu are part of the cast.

The Republic of Sarah stars Stella Baker (Tell Me Your Secrets) as high school teacher Sarah Cooper, who uses an cartographical loophole to declare independence for her small town before a greedy mining company can take control.

“Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch,” reads the official synopsis.

Blindspot‘s Luke Mitchell is also on board as Sarah’s brother, who is a lawyer representing the mining company.

Jeffrey Paul King (Elementary) is the creator.

The series was previously in the works at CBS with a pilot starring Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew, but it didn't make the cut for a series order.

As for the fate of the remaining pilots,

Deadline has revealed that The Lost Boys and Maverick are being rolled to next pilot season.

The Lost Boys has been the works since 2016, going through multiple pilots, but the network must have some faith in the show.

The fate of Green Arrow and the Canaries is still very much up in the air. The Arrow offshoot aired a backdoor pilot earlier this year, so it does stand a fighting chance at netting an order.

The 100's prequel is still on the fence, and a decision might come after the backdoor pilot airs.

There's still no telling what will become of Katy Keene, with the Riverdale spinoff set to air its first season finale Thursday.

It has not been a success story like the mothership series, but a decision should be revealed in the coming days.

The CW is set to unveil its fall schedule on Thursday, and because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the fall schedule will be filled with acquisitions, like Tell Me a Story and Swamp Thing.

What are your thoughts on these series orders?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.