Ruby Rose's Batwoman Exit: Stunning New Details Emerge!

It's been less than 24 hours since the stunning news broke that Ruby Rose was out of her Batwoman role.

While the decision to exit the series was said to have been entirely Rose's decision, TV Line is reporting that was not the case.

“It wasn’t 100-percent her decision,” a source for the show told the outlet.

“It was a breakup. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No," the tipster continued.

"So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn’t a good fit.”

The long production days, as well as life in Vancouver, were also said to have made things harder for the actress.

Batwoman was Rose's first series regular role, with the actress first appearing as the character in the 2018 Elseworlds Arrowverse crossover.

She is also well-known on the small screen for her role on Netflix's Orange Is the New Black.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement Tuesday.

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created," she said.

"Thank you, Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful."

Berlanti Productions and WBTV made a joint statement about Rose's departure and their commitment to casting another LGBTQ actress in the role.

"Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," the two companies said.

"The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

When Rose was announced as the actress playing Batwoman, there was immediate backlash from people who did not think she deserved to take on the role.

The actress followed that up by shutting down the comments on her Instagram.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read,” she shared at the time.

“I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that?” She said that she would also be taking time away from Twitter.

“If you need me,” she said, “I’ll be on my Bat Phone.”

Rose also found herself in pain when she revealed last year that she had undergone surgery after herniating two discs.

She said the injury came close to severing her spinal cord, but she did not disclose which role this was for.

If you watch Batwoman online, you know the series uses many stunts, which is the norm for a show in the Arrowverse.

But we have no indication on whether it was that project that left the actress in pain.

Batwoman was renewed for a second season earlier this year, but will not return to The CW until 2021.

This will give producers plenty of time to find a new actress to step into the role.

