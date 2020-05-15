The 100 Season 7 Poster: A Tale As Old As Time

It is all in the details, especially the ones that you don't see.

Or at least that's what the official The 100 Season 7 poster must want us to believe as it radiates mystery, nostalgia, and misdirection.

Leading up to the premiere of the final season of the show, there isn't must fans do know for sure about where the storylines are heading.

But it is clear that wherever it is, it won't be what anyone expects.

The poster for the last season was teased first by executive producer Kim Shumway earlier last week.

This serves as a supplement to the previously released full trailer for The 100 Season 7.

But in a surprise twist of events, Apple TV had a new banner to release for the season too, which means fans have gotten twice as many hints at the new season through the posters.

So any hints that are hiding out in this poster, which gives off some YA book cover vibes, all lead back to the trailer that covered quite a bit of where the season is heading.

It also reminds many of the original poster, with all the delinquents falling to the ground.

From the Anomaly being a wormhole that will allow our heroes to explore different planets to a surprisingly absent Bellamy Blake to a push to stop the violence even though it appears at every turn.

The poster touches on some of that, at least on the possible details of the Anomaly that we saw Gabriel focus on at the end of The 100 Season 6 Episode 13.

Those symbols appeared both on Octavia's back and on Hope's face when she appeared out of nowhere, which means this has to all be connected and, yet it is just the tip of the iceberg for the show.

But the poster also shows Eliza Taylor, Lindsey Morgan, Marie Avgeropoulos, and Richard Harmon.

The one thing missing? The male lead.

Bob Morley, who plays Bellamy Blake, is very obviously absent from a poster for a show he has been the male lead for during its entire run.

Even more so, this only further mirrors the lack of Bellamy in the trailer for the season as well.

We don't really know what to make of it.

One thing is for sure, fans have questions -- lots of them.

After six seasons of throwing endless questions at the audience, it is finally time for some possible answers to come our way.

That means everything we ever wondered will now be a weight on the shoulders of the last season, all coming together in ways none of us will expect.

But maybe fans don't have to wait too long to find out more about where the season might go, with The 100 fandom notoriously known for their sharp intellect and ability to catch details that not everyone would.

Have you put together any theories yet?

Some The 100 fans are looking for some more nostalgia as we head into the last season. We have good news.

TV Fanatic is working on a new ongoing The 100 interview series "Looking Back on The 100" that centers on monumental cast members and characters from the show that left their mark.

We recently spoke with Eli Goree about his time on the show during The 100 Season 1 and the legacy he left behind.

Then we also spoke with Michael Beach and the journey he had when it came to The 100.

And we had the chance to take a walk down memory lane with the iconic Christopher Larkin, as he talked about his time playing Monty Green.

Keep checking TV Fanatic for more upcoming interviews with surprise cast members from seasons past.

Are there any fans that are looking for possible hints to help their theories?

Well, the title sequence for The 100 and the official extended trailer are the perfect things to examine to help catch something about the final season.

What are some theories that you have after watching the trailer and now adding the poster into the mix?

Do you like this poster the most? What do you hope it is giving away? What is your favorite The 100 poster of all time? What is your least favorite The 100 poster?

The 100 returns on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on The CW.

The 100 returns on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on The CW.

