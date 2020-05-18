The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Premiere Date Announced!

It's almost time to return to the wonderful and super world of The Umbrella Academy.

Netflix has announced a premiere date for the second season of the hit drama series.

July 31 is the lucky date, and unlike many other shows that have been affected due to the Covid-19 outbreak, The Umbrella Academy Season 2 completed principal photography ahead of the shut down.

Thankfully, post-production was able to continue while the stay at home orders continued, allowing fans to get their fill of one of Netflix's finest series this summer.

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before.

Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world.

Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death.

But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics.

The show is produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner, and additional EPs Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Gerard Way, and Gabriel Bá.

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 was a roaring success for Netflix, becoming one of the streamer's most popular series, and amassing a legion of fans.

But fans were left with a lot of unanswered questions that should hopefully be answered during the second season.

Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, and Justin H. Min star.

New additions for Season 2 include Yusuf Gatewood (The Originals) as Raymond, a born leader with smarts, gravitas and confidence; Marin Ireland (Homeland) as Sissy, a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom; and Ritu Arya (Humans) as Lila, an unpredictable and mischievous “chameleon.”

