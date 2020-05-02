Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 19

What did Danny Trejo want at the hotel?

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 19, Sam got a celebrity guest and tried to reverse the fortunes of the business.

Meanwhile, Adam and Liam rushed to the aid of Blake and Anders when it appeared that the villains were closing in.

Elsewhere, Fallon faced legal repercussions after a battle with Alexis put her on the wrong side of the law.

