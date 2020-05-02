Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 19

What did Danny Trejo want at the hotel?

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 19, Sam got a celebrity guest and tried to reverse the fortunes of the business. 

Platonic - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Adam and Liam rushed to the aid of Blake and Anders when it appeared that the villains were closing in. 

Elsewhere, Fallon faced legal repercussions after a battle with Alexis put her on the wrong side of the law. 

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 19 Quotes

Adam: The UN advises all international rescue groups not to go to Moldavia. Private security won't even go there.
Cristal: So what makes you think you can do it?
Adam: Look, look, we're not going there to fight. We're simply going there to casually break in and...
Adam and Liam: unkidnap...
Adam: two innocent people.

Cristal: I think we should tell Fallon.
Adam: Yeah, have you met Fallon? In like three minutes she's going to have the CIA, IDF, several small armies swarming Moldavia, basically starting World War III.
Liam: She does tend to go big.

