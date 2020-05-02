Dynasty Season 3 Episode 19 Review: Robin Hood Rescues

Dynasty is ridiculous in the best was possible.

There's never been an episode dedicated solely to the guys of Dynasty, and it's a shame because Dynasty Season 3 Episode 19 proved that they could bring just as much drama as the ladies.

Did you ever think you'd see these five trapped in prison together?

After learning that Blake and Anders were kidnapped and trapped in a Moldavian prison, Adam and Liam lept into action.

They put aside their differences (more like Liam forgot that Adam tried to kill him at one point) and hopped on a jet with absolutely no concrete plans in place.

Who goes to a country run by a dictator without any backup or plan B?

Adam: The UN advises all international rescue groups not to go to Moldavia. Private security won't even go there.

Cristal: So what makes you think you can do it?

Adam: Look, look, we're not going there to fight. We're simply going there to casually break in and...

Adam and Liam: unkidnap...

Adam: two innocent people. Permalink: two innocent people.

Permalink: two innocent people.

I expected more from Liam, who has always been the smartest of the bunch, and I expected more from Adam, who once came up with a solid plan to convince Steven that he was going crazy.

Sure, they had blueprints of the palace, and Liam contacted a former VKI employee, but they were going into battle without a helmet.

Sammy summed it up best when he said neither one of them is particularly scary because Adam went blind after a gas leak, and Liam got amnesia after being hit with a flower.

It's so great that the series can troll itself.

It was evident that Liam and Adam would end up locked in the dungeon right beside Blake and Anders.

Anders is the true MVP; that man will go to hell and back for Blake Carrington. He was in an Eastern European prison and didn't once blame Blake for the inconvenience.

And then there's Sammy, who got high and came to save them after hallucinating Danny Trejo, his childhood hero.

Sammy's plan was bonkers, but because his character is so well-liked, it somehow worked.

Sammy's mission impossible ended up being possible when he dropped into the dungeon and pulled them all out to safety. All he needed was a little liquid courage.

Kidnapping storylines are never my favorite, but from the onset, Dynasty didn't take itself seriously with this plot, which is why they got away with something that realistically and logistically would've never worked.

The celebratory drinks got cut short when Adam realized that the rescue mission was for naught as Blake could've negotiated his freedom this whole time by giving up the CA oil.

Blake's greediness is coming to bite him. He may have made it back home safely, but Adam is no longer pining for his father's love.

Instead, he's made Blake public enemy number one.

I never thought I'd say that the return of crazy Adam is something I've missed, but it's an exciting development because this time his anger is geared towards the one person who always got spared.

Blake never saw the real Adam; he never believed what everyone said about him because Adam wanted so badly to be loved and accepted by Blake.

However, Adam's newfound clarity helped him see that Blake is manipulative, berates everyone around him, and only cares about money.

I don't know what Adam's revenge will be, but he took the job as Blake's right-hand man, so it cannot be good.

Plus, the crazed look in his eyes is concerning.

It's a turn-on for Kirby. She needs to be careful -- she fell for Adam when he was turning over a new leaf, but she's never seen his vindictive side.

Was I the only one so swept up in Kirby and Culhane's epic takedown of House of Deveraux that I forgot she had a thing with Adam?

Cristal: I think we should tell Fallon.

Adam: Yeah, have you met Fallon? In like three minutes she's going to have the CIA, IDF, several small armies swarming Moldavia, basically starting World War III.

Liam: She does tend to go big. Permalink: She does tend to go big.

Permalink: She does tend to go big.

I can't get on-board with their relationship, especially when it's very evident that Culhane and Kirby have unresolved feelings and make a better couple.

Kirby came through with the assist to help Culhane take down both Dominique and Vanessa after they played him.

The only way to hurt someone like Dominique is to take what matters most to her. In this case, it was the reality show. She seriously thought someone was going to give her a talk show to become the next Oprah!

Without her show, Dom has no platform for a career. It also helped Vanessa realize that her mother might not have her best interests in mind.

Instead of focusing on her music, she got swept up in all this backstabbing and petty drama.

Culhane rarely comes out on top, so this triumph should be celebrated.

Blake's greed didn't just cost him Adam's loyalty; it cost him Cristal.

Cristal left for many reasons, but I think much of it boils down to the realization that they aren't happy in the relationship, and they aren't honest with each other.

She was consumed by guilt after cheating with Father Collins. But she also acknowledged that Blake cheated on her and didn't even bother to tell her.

And when it came down to choosing between her or the business, Blake chose the latter. He left without even attempting to make amends with her.

Blake seemed surprised by Cristal's bold decision, and that's probably because no one has ever walked away from him.

I kind of like that Cristal forces Blake to look at the consequences of his actions and decisions. She's the only one with that kind of power.

Also, Cristal is 100% going to hook up with Caleb again, right?

There's no shortage of crazy's on a show like Dynasty, and when Evan blew back into Fallon's life to help her with a "situation," you knew it wasn't going to end well for her.

Evan's excuse that he was "CC'd" on the emails and wanted to give some legal advice was a red flag.

He was way too eager to help Fallon with her legal trouble, and even more anxious to grab celebratory drinks after.

Has Evan just been sitting somewhere in a dark room all this time, thinking of the perfect way to creep back into Fallon's life?

Get a grip.

It turned out that Joyce Doyle was lying about the whole ridiculous accident because she was put up to it by Evan.

The storyline reminded me of OG Alexis working with fake Adam to con Blake out of money back on Dynasty Season 1. Good times.

This time, however, Evan didn't want money, he wanted to be the hero that sweeps in to save Fallon.

He should know by now that Fallon doesn't need saving -- she saves herself.

Otherwise, the lawsuit brought Fallon and Alexis closer together and made Fallon realize she has a lot in common with her mom.

And hey, Alexis does give great advice.

What did you think of the episode?

The season finale teaser looked like it was pulled straight out of "The Hangover 3," so it's safe to say we're ending with the bachelor/bachelorette parties!

Leave your thoughts and comments below. And be sure to watch Dynasty online now to catch up on episodes!

Lizzy Buczak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter and read her personal blog at CraveYouTV.