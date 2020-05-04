Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Did Beth prove she had what it took to be the leader of the business?

On Good Girls Season 3 Episode 11, she and Dean offered to buy the Four Star Pool & Spa.

However, Dean was determined to make it a legitimate business.

Meanwhile, Ruby and Stan continued to make some questionable decisions, leading to a big bust-up between the trio.

Elsewhere, Boomer had big decision to make.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.