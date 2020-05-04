Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Did Beth prove she had what it took to be the leader of the business?

On Good Girls Season 3 Episode 11, she and Dean offered to buy the Four Star Pool & Spa. 

Test Time - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 10

However, Dean was determined to make it a legitimate business. 

Meanwhile, Ruby and Stan continued to make some questionable decisions, leading to a big bust-up between the trio. 

Elsewhere, Boomer had big decision to make. 

Use the video above to watch Good Girls online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 11 Quotes

Beth: So you want me to print and wash?
Rio: There's a business term for that, what is it?
Mick: Synergy.
Rio: Synergy! Synergy! That's right.

Gayle: Why would I be looking to sell?
Beth: Because my husband's looking to buy.
Gayle: Maybe he should look somewhere else.
Beth: Why is that? You didn't.

