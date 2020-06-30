30 Rock Returns to NBC for Upfront Special

The world of 30 Rock lives on.

NBC has ordered an hour-long reunion special of its prestige comedy series that will double as the network's Upfront event.

Hosted by 30 Rock's Liz Lemon, Jack Donaghy, and Tracy Jordan, the special will be remotely produced, and will show off some of what is coming to NBC during 2020-21.

NBC will air the TV special on July 16 that will bring back the cast of 30 Rock.

The hour-long, commercial-free event will premiere on NBC, and get a rebroadcast the following day across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC as well as available to stream on Peacock. Along with 30 Rock”castmembers, the special will feature guest appearances from talent from across NBCU’s portfolio.

“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal.

“Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry–a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old saying goes… when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!”

“We put our fans first in everything we do at NBCUniversal, so of course our audiences are at the heart of our reimagined Upfront experience,” said Josh Feldman, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing & Advertising Creative, NBCUniversal.

“This very special 30 Rock event will bring together video, advertising, and humor to show the world the power of One Platform in a whole new way.”

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Executive Producers, 30 Rock.

“To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

Originally airing on NBC from October 2006 until January 2013, 30 Rock is the winner of 16 Emmys, including 3 consecutive wins for Outstanding Comedy Series; 7 Golden Globes; 22 Guild Awards among SAG, WGA, DGA and PGA; as well as Image, Peabody and AFI Awards.

The series is also the record-holder for most Emmy nominations in one season for any comedy series, and received a total of 103 Emmy nominations over its 7 season run on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.