Alex Kompothecras: Fired from Siesta Key Due to Racist Posts

MTV is parting ways with another controversial reality TV star.

Alex Kompothecras, who has appeared on the first three seasons of the cabler's The Hills wannabe, Siesta Key, has been fired from the series due to an alleged history of racially-charged and insensitive messages.

The news broke Tuesday just minutes before Siesta Key Season 3 returned to the air after a midseason hiatus.

"We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," an MTV spokesperson said last night on the show's official Twitter account, adding:

"He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key."

Kompothecras was edited out of what was supposed to be a two-hour premiere, but MTV aired an episode that spanned just 54 minutes.

If you watch Siesta Key online, you there was a severe lack of context on the new episode, with arguments seemingly popping up out of nowhere.

This is due to the network erasing Kompthecras from the edit, and given how close to transmission the firing was announced, it makes sense.

Kompothecras found himself in hot water when social media users alleged that he was using the N-word and other racist slurs on Instagram.

Kompothecras was the focal cast member throughout the first two seasons of the show, but the show started to distance itself from him of late.

While he was still a cast member, he did not get as much screen time as he once did. He and his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, were set to be a big part of the final episodes of the third season.

People is reporting that Salerno will remain on the MTV reality series. She recently gave birth to her first child with Alex, but it's hard to imagine her remaining with the series should it be renewed for a fourth season.

Kompothecras has been in the media for all the wrong reasons since MTV ordered the series.

He was accused of animal cruelty when he was a part of a video with a shark on a fishing line being dragged by a boat.

The premiere party for the series was actually canceled that same year after Kompothecras was the subject of death threats following the video going public.

The firing comes as MTV is cleaning house of talent due to controversial comments. The Challenge's Dee Nguyen was ousted from the franchise after remarks she made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Despite being fired, the season has been re-edited and Nguyen's scenes have been trimmed to give her little to no screen time.

The cabler also parted ways with Teen Mom's Taylor Selfridge due to racist messages from 2012 on social media.

Her Teen Mom special about the birth of her child with Cory Wharton was also pulled from the schedule.

Several other Teen Mom stars are garnering heat online for past comments, but it remains to be seen whether MTV will continue to give people the pink slip.

MTV is not the only network taking the past behavior of its stars seriously, however.

Vanderpump Rules fired Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni just last week.

