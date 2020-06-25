Council of Dads Cancelled at NBC

We've got some bad news, Council of Dads fans.

NBC has decided to not move forward with a second season of the series.

While no official announcement has been made by the network, sources close to the show have confirmed the cancellation.

So, that means Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10 will ultimately serve as the series finale, as well as the season's.

Council of Dads was a newcomer this season, often compared to NBC's popular family drama This Is Us.

It was created by Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, both known for their work on ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

The cast and crew are heartbroken over the news that they won't be able to continue the story of the Perry family.

Inspired by the book "The Council of Dads" by Bruce Fieler, the series followed the story of Scott Perry and his family.

Before his death, Scott recruits three of his friends to serve as "a council of dads" to help his family adjust to life without him.

The cast included Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break, The Walking Dead), J. August Richards (Angel, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Clive Standen (Taken), and Michael O'Neill (The West Wing, Grey's Anatomy).

It averaged around 2.8 million viewers per episode with 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The series was applauded for its diversity and inclusive storylines. We got the chance to speak with J. August Richards about what it meant to him to play Oliver, an openly gay black man in a loving relationship with another black man.

Additionally, the show's creators decided to add a transgender kid to the Perry family, played by actor Blue Chapman, who is also transgender in real life.

Blue played JJ, one of Robin and Scott's kids. The creators of the show have expressed the importance of showing a transgender child whose family loves and supports him on network television.

And in Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6, another member of the Perry family came out as apart of the LGBTQ+ community. Charlotte, played by Thalia Tran, came out as gay to her family after surviving open-heart surgery.

Fans have expressed their gratitude for the well-done LGBTQ+ storylines on the series, as well as the heartfelt family themes throughout.

