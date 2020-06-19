Good Witch Sneak Peek: The Curse Strikes Out!

There is another festival afoot on Good Witch Season 6 Episode 8.

Abigail knows her chocolates, so she's hosting a chocolate festival at Grey House, giving the Merriwick women a lot to do.

Joy's devious nature is alight with intentions when she discovers the recipe for truth chocolates in the Merriwick cookbook.

Will she go against the wishes of her cousins and get into a bit of trouble?

Well, her friend and business partner, Donna (Elise Bauman), arrives with news for Joy, but when Joy feels something doesn't quite gel with the visit, the temptation might get the best of her!

Cassie is always one to use her intuition without her charms, and when house guest and chocolate festival king, Kenny (guest star (Kristian Bruun), tries to hide his insecurities while trying to walk in his father's shoes, Cassie urges him to do the right thing when desperation threatens to get the best of him.

Sam could probably use some truth chocolates, too, when he discovers the new Chief Administrator at the hospital, Grant (Lindsay Owen Pierre) has a mind for business without giving much consideration to the human toll of his actions.

Martha has a heck of an arc this week!

When George's bowling team is down a man, he gets wind of Martha's life as a bowling champion.

It seems Martha put away her shirt and ball after the pressure to score the elusive 300-game became overwhelming.

Will she have the guts to make a play for the glory once more?

After his brush with death, Adam is hearing the call of God to take the word to the world.

What would going on a mission do to his relationship with Stephanie?

And, you guys, Donovan finally gets in on the guy time when he goes out with Sam and Adam.

The threesome gets into the spirit of a local pub when they join together to take on the reigning trivia champions.

Will they go all the way their first time out? Who knows?

What we do know is that one of the questions gives Donovan and Sam another clue to ending the dreaded Merriwick-Davenport curse.

And Donovan might need to put a stop to the curse sooner than later. That becomes apparent when an old college friend of Abigail's returns to her life with a very important question.

Will someone else pop the question before Donovan and Abigail solve their problems?!

Oh, we have an exclusive clip featuring Donovan and Abigail, too!

Still hoping to bring an end to the plague of the curse, Donovan looks into the clues discovered on the deed from the tableau on Good Witch Season 6 Episode 7.

When Abigail, being Abigail, goes back on her word regarding the investigation, the former couple finds out just how far the curse is willing to go to keep them apart.

We've chatted with Donovan Davenport himself, Marc Bendavid, this week, and we'll have that interview ready for you this weekend!

There's so much to look forward to with Good Witch.

Check out the exclusive clip, and be sure to come back on Sunday for a full review of the episode, and if you're a little behind this season, then you can watch Good Witch online to catch up.

