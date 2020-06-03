Lea Michele Apologizes After Co-Star Says She Made Glee a 'Living Hell': 'I Will Be Better'

Lea Michele is apologizing for her past behavior after her Glee co-star Samantha Ware accused her of making the set of the FOX dramedy a difficult place.

Michele took to Instagram in the early hours of Thursday morning to air her thoughts, admitting that she doesn't remember making the remarks Ware says she made, but conceding that it is "not really the point."

"What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people," Michele says, going on to explain the importance of listening and learning from those who she might have hurt in the past.

"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," Michele says.

"When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time," she says, referring to her May 29 tweet in support of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement that started the controversy.

"But the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them."

"While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point," Michele's statement continues.

"What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," the actress continues.

"We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."

"I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me," she concludes.

"I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience."

Ware appeared on 11 episodes of Glee Season 6, and opened up about her time on the set following Michele's tweet.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET," Ware tweeted.

"I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S— IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD..." added the actress.

It also emerged late Tuesday that HelloFresh was ending its partnership with Lea.

"HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind," the company said in a statement on Twitter Tuesday.

"We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately."

What are your thoughts on Lea's response to the backlash?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.