MTV Announces Fate of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation After 2 Cast Members Quit

MTV will continue to chart the highs and lows of the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for another season.

Deadline is reporting that the hit reality series has been renewed for a fourth season.

The news comes seven months after Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi announced she would not be returning beyond the show's third season.

Last week's season finale featured Snooki's bombshell about exiting the series.

"I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” she said during an episode of the It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast.

“I am not coming back to [Jersey Shore Family Vacation] for a Season 4 if there is one."

“When I leave my kids and I film the show, I want to have a good time, and I’m putting myself out there and I just want to come off as a good person,” she continued.

“And lately on the show, it’s just been very [dramatic].” She later said that she was not happy with the “direction” of the show, or the viewers who have turned against certain, unnamed costars."

“That’s just not how the show works, and that’s how it’s becoming,” she said. “I don’t want that… and I don’t like the person I’m being portrayed as, and this is getting [to be] a little too much.”

Polizzi also revealed at the time that both she and her children have received death threats.

“It’s just a lot, and it’s not something that I signed up for with this show,” she said. “I need to exit myself from the situation. I don’t like the narrative of anything. So I’m removing myself.”

Snooki confirming her exit came weeks after the infamous roast she and Deena Cortese and Jenni Farley gave their fellow co-star Angelina Pivarnick at her wedding.

All three stars found themselves being ridiculed online for their actions, and a recent episode of the series showed what actually happened at the event.

When Snooki said goodbye to the series last week via social media, Farley seemingly quit the series as well, noting that she would not do it without her meatball.

It's unclear whether MTV plans to bring in some new cast members, or if it will try to entice former star Sammi Giancola back to the fold.

However, the former reality star has been living a life away from TV screens, saying on multiple occasions that she is in a different stage of her life than she was when she starred on the show.

